Senior Manager Market Risk - Gas

Finance



Finance Group



Trading & Shipping (T&S) is the face to the traded markets for BP. T&S’s role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control, compliance, risk analytics and management infrastructure.The Commodity Risk Group in BP Trading & Shipping (T&S) is a key middle-office, risk and financial controls function, accountable for ensuring that trading activities are conducted within a robust control framework.This role manages the market risk activities and a group of professionals in providing analysis reporting and independent challenge as a central element to GPTA’s business.The role works with Leadership, Trading, Marketing & Origination, and support functions within GPTA and broader T&S. The role requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



Manage market risk professionals including goal setting, performance monitoring, coaching, prioritization, and all other people manager requirements.

Analyze and clearly/concisely/timely communicate significant GPTA market risks.

Ensure that processes are being efficiently and effectively performed.

Work hand in hand with commercial personnel and various functions in North America, London, and Sao Paulo to support business growth, new commercial activities, and bench initiatives.

Develop a deep understanding of GPTA’s Gas and Power trading businesses, exposures, strategies, and market fundamentals.

Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into T&S’s business activities in support of business decision making and to strengthen the control environment.

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Work with Quants & Structuring in reviewing deals and model implementations.

Lead and manage IT and operational improvement projects, including developing insightful tools to be used by commodity risk, commercial and management.

Lead the development of models utilized for risk reporting.

Understand and challenge valuation models utilized for complex deal valuation.

Provide clear guidance on trading activities potential impacts to Market Risk (VaR, Stress testing, Position limits), Credit, Working Capital, Cash delivery and other relevant measures.

Ensure that the team is aligned with policies and procedures

10+ years of experience in a physical and financial gas and/or power trading environment.

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering, or other Quantitative field.

Strong analytical, quantitative, and data management skills.

Reporting/analytics capability including proficiency in Excel/VBA.

Modeling experience for deal valuation and risk analytics.

Team player and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the commodity team and across other trading benches.

Able to grasp and communicate complex models and trading transactions in layman terms for non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic effects.

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals.

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within the global structure and under tight deadlines.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written).

Understanding of complex power and gas transactions such as load deals, tolling, heat rate call options (HRCOs), revenue puts, energy asset management agreements, retail gas and power sales, renewable energy credits, gas storage and gas transport.

• MBA or other financial certification including CFA, FRM, CPA.

• Experience in the area of Market Risk & Structuring

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



