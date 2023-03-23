Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Reporting to the General Manager Mobility & Convenience South Africa (Retail) and part of Extended Leadership team, the Senior Marketing Manager is responsible for developing & implementing the long term strategic marketing plans, as well as the annual marketing and communication strategies to meet the business objectives.



This role is responsible for the effective implementation of all marketing programmes for the business to underpin country and business plan delivery.



The Senior Manager Marketing is expected to be a customer centric individual with extensive knowledge and expertise on all aspects of marketing which include but are not limited to strategy and brand management, customer loyalty and marketing execution within a Mobility & Convenience South Africa (Retail) environment. The Senior Manager Marketing will need to have the ability to work with multiple stakeholders locally and internationally and manage multiple projects when required.



Education & Experience Required:



Education

A tertiary education with an appropriate formal marketing qualification.

Minimum, honours equivalent. Masters level advantageous.

10 - 15 years of strategic and Marketing Management experience where 5 years should have been spent at a senior management level with the demonstrable track record.

Excellent creative, written and verbal communication skills.

Organisation and Planning skills.

Team leadership in a professional environment and networker.

Excellent problem solving, decision making and judgement skills.

Ability to work in a pressurised environment.

Skills & competencies

Ability to effectively manage internal stakeholders.

Ability to effectively manage external stakeholder.

Strong strategic capabilities, with the ability to tactically execute the strategy in a practical and effective manner.

Project and relationship management.

Performance and monitoring.

Market understanding/industry and sector understanding.

Key Accountabilities:



Expectations of the role include:

Creating a competitive advantage for bp in selected markets through distinctive positioning, offers for both B2B & B2C channels and marketing and communication activities on a long-term basis.

Optimising brand strength to gain long term above market average demand for bp products and services.

Building Relationships with key stakeholders to ensure achievement of business objectives

Providing general inputs into the overall business strategy development processes.

Building a strong Marketing and Communication capability for long term sustainability of the Mobility & Convenience SA (Retail) business

Lead activities that develop the marketing strategy (and associated implementation plans), focusing on the brand, offers and business development opportunities.

Develop strategic partnerships with suppliers and agencies to ensure optimum working efficiencies in all marketing programmes.

Develop key performance areas and ensure that the entire marketing unit performs well against these.

Lead the marketing review process and provide inputs/outputs to the business plan, opportunities/vulnerability

Channel strategy, customer segmentation and development of winning customer value proposition

Champion and drive the generation of key insights through market research and competitive intelligence in-order-to feed into strategic planning, pricing and insight decision making.

Measure, analyse and report on marketing performance and identify ongoing improvement opportunities.

Manage Capex and Rev-Ex and monitor performance against approved plans.

Lead, motivate and coach the team by creating an enabling work environment that promotes and recognises individual and team efforts.

Assist the business to develop and implement strategies and marketing tactics to ensure that products and brands are positioned to capture/ maintain market leadership positions through stronger brand identity and awareness in the markets.

Drive and lead the creation of a marketing culture and focus on the Business Unit marketing capabilities across the organisations.

Drive the implementation of strategy and programmes including marketing, capabilities, people development, etc.

Provide oversight on digital marketing activities and strategy and ensure linkage with CVP&E.

Provide oversight on loyalty and CRM activation

Provide oversight research and customer insights and ensure linkages with CVP&E.

Grade FResponsible for leading the marketing organization at a country level, using highly advanced technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and rigorous implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coaching and sharing of best practice.