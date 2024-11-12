Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Senior Manager, Marketing is a critical leadership role for the newly formed M&C Americas Marketing team. In this role, you will be responsible for turning B2B and B2C business goals into an actionable, growth marketing plan, using market insights to identify marketing tactics. With a clear vision on the direction of our sectors, this leader will work collaboratively with senior collaborators of the business to define short, medium, and long-term marketing strategies. This Senior Manager will lead a team to develop specific segment-based marketing plans, which will be developed in coordination with teams across the global marketing team.

This is a high-impact role, passionate about leading the development and evolution of our consumer and customer strategies, based on the trajectory of customer behavior, competitive market dynamics, and overall business needs.

This upbeat and eloquent leader who can encourage and drive the growth of a dynamic team of skilled marketers, will work collaboratively across the extended organizations covering product marketing, creative marketing, content acquisition, integrated marketing, customer experience, finance, omnichannel planning, go-to-market, operations and more!

Key Responsibilities:

Incumbent will be highly skilled in advocacy, brand management, commercial acumen, sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, translating strategy into plans to deliver on M&C Americas business goals. This person is accountable for customer and consumer activation that drives revenue for US fleet mobility and US convenience businesses.

Responsible for US brand guidelines and strategy: Lead the creation and execution of a comprehensive brand and multi-brand strategy. Ensure alignment of brand positioning, tone, and message across all channels and touchpoints. Ensure alignment with global Marketing team.

Program Management: Responsible for oversight and development of all Marketing Programs (b2b and b2c).

Campaign Leadership: Lead the team in crafting integrated marketing campaigns that effectively communicate value, with a goal of driving sales and revenue to M&C businesses. Ensure that campaigns resonate with target audiences across fleet, mobility, and convenience businesses.

Budget & Vendor Management: Ad fund utilization and marketing budget management.

Commercial Marketing: Oversee a team in developing and maintaining a robust customer opportunity pipeline and closing high-value deals. Key partner to Commercial leadership; supports top customer retention and engagement.

Sponsorship and Event Marketing: Guide a team in creative development and production for major annual events. Ensure that each event reflects the brand's values, improve storytelling opportunities, generates leads, and delivers a high-impact experience for attendees.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with the convenience, franchise, b2b, digital, product, and partnerships teams to align brand marketing with organizational goals.

Role Requirements:

Minimum 10 years of experience in marketing, preferably with brand management and B2B marketing experience.

Proven track record of developing and implementing successful brand strategies and large-scale integrated marketing campaigns, including developing and completing multi-channel campaigns across platforms.

Experience leading all aspects of brand activation at major in-person and online events and conferences.

Strong leadership and team management skills, with experience in building and leading high-performing teams.

Outstanding communication skills, with the ability to optimally present and collaborate across departments.

Experience in both acquisition (lead gen) and retention marketing - with a focus on B2B.

Experience in integrated marketing, planning, and awareness marketing (top of funnel) tactics.

Experience managing Marketing budgets and P&L, with annual fiscal accountability.

Demonstrated success in working cross-functionally with internal teams and external partners.

Familiar with social media marketing and standard processes.

Creative thinker able to translate big-picture goals into actionable strategies.

A passion for guest experience, customer service, and hospitality.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.