Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Engineering Technology and Methodology where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

As the Senior Manager of the Engineering Quality and Methodology team, within Offshore Wind, you will be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining the quality and methodology strategy and processes.

This will include growing and leading a team of quality specialists, project quality specialists, supplier quality specialists, process and methodology specialists, to deliver the global engineering approach which will be implemented across our portfolio of projects. You, with your team, will define engineering quality assurance and control processes which the offshore wind engineering community will adhere to.

You will co-ordinate and engage across multiple engineering functions in order to ensure alignment and to ensure that everyone is pulling in the same direction to realise our business objectives.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Senior Manager - Methodology and Quality

In this role You will:

Development and implementation of the global engineering quality and methodology strategy, co-ordinating across all engineering fields.

Implement a focused methodology that allows the most efficient design, requirements setting and control.

Centralise knowledge sharing through lessons learned and other methods.

Coordinate the provision of technical expertise and mentorship to project teams.

Ensure that projects are accurately resourced by managing the team workload, resources forecast and use of external support.

Ensure that design and development of the respective field is done to optimise project LCoE, maintaining the highest safety and the fulfilment of quality standards.

Support internal audits of business processes across technical functions.

Establish the quality requirements (including setting meaningful metrics) and ensure that the design and delivery of the components meet these requirements.

Be responsible for building and training capable technical team to support OFW Engineering.

What You will need to be successful: