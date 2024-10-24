Senior Manager Mobility Network Development

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

To provide strategic leadership to the Retail Network Development team in support of SA business roadmap and to capture the supply short in South Africa. The role develops and directs the implementation of a network strategy.

This role is the Single Point of Accountability (SPA) to manage all retail capital projects and subsequent capital expenditure with regards to Property Development activities.

The role will be accountable for capital productivity initiatives, cost benchmarking programmes, and the Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) policies and standards.

The role is responsible for, growing the network in strategic locations across relevant operating models, leading network development and enabling the future bpSA Retail strategy to be the best fuels value chain in South Africa.

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Responsibilities

To develop a competitively advantaged retail network in the region aligned with the business strategy, aligning regional network development with the global Retail strategy.

To develop systems, processes, and interventions to substantially raise the company’s capability to lead bp Retail property, deliver new sites and lease contract renewals.

To focus on performance, by creating performance measures, having periodical reviews and coaching to optimise results or to effect consequences where needed.

To manage the overall execution of retail network development plan and projects through the broader capital projects team, ensuring that all BP Processes are adhered to: Commercial Business management (CBM), Operating Management System (OMS), CVP, People processes and Ethics & Compliance. Safety being the number one goal.

Ensures that BP values demonstrated in all dealings. Influence behaviours that are consistent with the BP Code of Conduct for internal teams and external parties that associated with project and maintenance delivery



Facilitates collaboration between the Programme Management, Network Planning, Construction, Maintenance and the Marketing and Sales Teams to enable the overall Mobility & Convenience strategy to be delivered.

Educational background

Property/Engineering/Business/Commerce degree. Post graduate studies in business or property management would be required.

Experience

8-10 years of business / real estate / network development related experience/ design / construction / project management and maintenance management experience.

Minimum of 5 years of senior management experience.

Experience in the execution of multiple projects over a wide geographic spread will be an added advantage. Exposure or direct experience in property management systems would be advantageous



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.





Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.