Senior Manager Network Solutions

This role primarily entails planning, managing and implementing the overall strategic goals of M&C SA network plan through evaluating and recommending changes to the current and future network requirements to meet the business needs. In summary, 4 key accountabilities:
The role provides direct leadership to the network team to deliver the implementation of the network strategy. Working closely with the local Business Development & Integration teams and other global counterparts it mobilizes operational resources to effectively execute on South Africa’s network strategic mandate.
Accountable for a budget covering all network activities linked to new business and the base network.
Manages a national team focused on an extensive network footprint. Manages the complexity of the retail network portfolio and environment.
Education & Experience Required:
Education
Key Accountabilities:
