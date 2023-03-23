Senior Manager Network Solutions

Job summary

This role primarily entails planning, managing and implementing the overall strategic goals of M&C SA network plan through evaluating and recommending changes to the current and future network requirements to meet the business needs. In summary, 4 key accountabilities:

The role provides direct leadership to the network team to deliver the implementation of the network strategy. Working closely with the local Business Development & Integration teams and other global counterparts it mobilizes operational resources to effectively execute on South Africa’s network strategic mandate.

Accountable for a budget covering all network activities linked to new business and the base network.

Manages a national team focused on an extensive network footprint. Manages the complexity of the retail network portfolio and environment.



Education & Experience Required:



Education

A Post graduate qualification in business, Administration. Masters level qualification advantageous.

Experience

10 years of business / real estate / network development related experience

5 years of senior management experience.

Skills & Competencies

Extensive knowledge and experience of retail network, leading and motivating teams to achieve exceptional business results

Key Accountabilities:

Leadership- Role model and ensure entire team consistently practices the Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others

Extended leadership team member- responsible for supporting wider M&C business with people agenda and driving transformational culture

Defining clearly the Network optimization work plans, ensuring that the team leads and their respective staff have clear roles of responsibilities and are set up for success. This means focus on maintaining a pipeline of work for projects and maintenance improvement.

Network Planning through engaging with strategic external partners such as governmental, provincial, and municipal structures, property developers, which will provide insights on where to acquire new opportunities in the most commercially effective manner i.e., understand where the future growth lies, and guide teams on a) areas to focus and concentrate for future growth to capture market share and b) negotiating the right commercial terms during negotiations. (This is to avoid the high rentals that are currently being paid out based on short term evaluations done by estate/property agents).

Provide leadership around capital project delivery , - holding his team accountable to deliver on time, at the right cost from start to end of project. Work with legal, construction and procurement structures to embed and execute fines and penalties for late deliveries (this is most applicable in the DO space and where contractors fail to deliver on time).

Embed a culture of standardization and ensure consistency is applied across the various network activities (existing and new).

Accurate reporting of business revenue streams for the entire network portfolio are managed through the various programs/governance structures i.e., RAS margins, income received, rentals paid and other adhoc expenses such as rates and taxes, utilities are reported systematically through GBS and addressed appropriately.

To develop a competitively advantaged retail network in the region aligned with the business strategy, aligning regional network development with the AsPac and global network strategy.

To provide strategic direction and contribute towards the development of the business, coach, and mentor staff to ensure effective succession planning and talent management.

To develop systems, processes, and interventions to substantially raise the company’s capability to manage bp’s retail property, deliver new sites and lease contract renewals.

To deliver high HSSE standards in the development of bp’s retail network.

To provide leadership and coaching to the team by creating an enabling work environment that enhances superior business performance to optimise profitability and safe operations.

To focus on performance, by creating performance measures, having periodical reviews, and coaching to optimise results or to effect consequences where needed.

To manage the network development capital plan and budget as well as Rev-Ex and operational plans.

To champion the Capital Value Process and Post Project Appraisals in the Retail Network Development community and continually assess predictive modelling tools and techniques to enhance network development decision-making capabilities and effectiveness.

Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to deliver retail acquisition and asset management and initiatives that achieve business results and performance in a safe and reliable way, monitoring performance and developing tools and processes to develop a competitively advantaged retail network.