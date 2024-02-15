Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



This is a great opportunity to lead our next generation technology across fuels, lubricants and advanced mobility with our key partners!

As Senior Manager, OEM and Motorsports Technology, you'll be responsible for shaping the joint engineering and development agenda between bp, Castrol and strategic OEMs and our Motorsport partners. This will result in advanced products, progressive solutions and sustainability leadership.

Through your team, you'll identify customer relevant technology collaborations from across bp’s research and development offer then drive these to deliver mutual value. You'll be responsible for securing access to long term technology programs to develop and approve next generation products in future OEM hardware. You'll maintain product approvals and excellent day to day technical support to ensure bp is the partner of choice. Leading the Motorsport Technology teams, you'll deliver fuels and lubricants meeting category regulations which improve race performance and meet decarbonization targets. This enables business strategies and our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050.

The role requires a significant understanding of the automotive industry, vehicle technologies, legislation affecting future mobility and different technology strategies for the net zero transition. The role also requires knowledge and external representation of bp’s technology offerings across transportation and energy management (eg. Hydrogen, low carbon fuels, EV charging, engine oils, driveline fluids, EV fluids, data centre fluids). Exceptional collaboration, influencing and integration skills are required for a very broad collaborator map within bp, Castrol and at the strategic customers.

This role holder will influence strategic direction for products technology roadmaps within bp and holds a range of senior level (up to board level -1) relationships within the strategic OEM partners and targets for Castrol and bp.

Shape Castrol and bp’s technology strategy for OEM accounts and Motorsport partners and facilitate delivery of joint engineering programs for mutual value. Provide insight and expertise regarding the OEM’s Research, Engineering, and Product Development Groups, interacting at a senior level within the OEM, having a thorough understanding of both bp’s and the OEM’s business and technical needs, while being aware of the latest developments in automotive technology and bp ‘s technology portfolio. Use this knowledge to enhance value for bp and to influence Castrol’s and bp’s broader OEM agenda.

Lead a large team of Strategic Account Liaison and Motorsport Technologists, providing direction and leadership on technology programs, technical skills development and working by bp’s Who We Are values.

Build and maintain senior relationships and full collaborator maps with technology organisations at strategic OEM accounts and Motorsport partners for Castrol and bp. Attain leverage and influence within these accounts to protect and grow bp’s business.

Develop and deliver improved performance fuels and lubricants for Motorsports, meeting category regulations and decarbonization targets. Includes logistics to deliver to races and trackside support with associated HSSE risk management.

Collaborate, influence and integrate across a broad range of colleagues across bp and with customers. Work closely with bp’s Global Account Management team in Customers & Products and Castrol’s Key Account Management teams to maximise value for customer and bp.

Lead the strategy and delivery for negotiating, securing and maintaining OEM approvals as required across Castrol’s new product development portfolio.

Lead maintenance of OEM approvals for Castrol’s current product range. Work with OEM’s to negotiate formulation changes for reasons of resilience or cost competitiveness.

Provide oversight and support to tenders and technology content within commercial offers.

Science or Engineering Degree in addition to significant experience in the OEM, additive, fuel, lubricant or related Industry.

Track record of building and maintaining external technical relationships in the industry for future OEM technology insights.

Recognised externally and within bp as an Authority in the field, influencing the technology direction of suppliers, customers, Industry associations and bp.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Communication, Influencing, Leadership, Product Development, Science and Technology Leadership, Strategic, Technology Management Processes



