Senior Manager, O&M Readiness - Offshore Wind

*This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.*
Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
The Offshore Wind (OFW) O&M Readiness team is accountable for establishing bp's Offshore Wind O&M strategy/business model in support of minimising LCOE's, inputting this to our bidding activity and delivering the operational readiness activity (inc. building the end state operations organisation) on the secured project pipeline.
The Senior Manager, O&M Readiness is responsible for leading the O&M Strategy/Business model workstream on behalf of the Head of O&M Readiness.
The Senior Manager, O&M Readiness is a senior operations leadership role (SLL) and is a significant opportunity to establish bp's entire OFW O&M Strategy/Business model - as we seek to combine the best of the OFW industry with bp's history to build a disruptive model and lower LCOE's.
As the bp operated OFW portfolio expands this role provides an excellent foundation to move into other senior leadership roles within the portfolio or within our wider low carbon businesses.