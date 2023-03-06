Senior Manager, O&M Readiness - Offshore Wind

Job summary

*This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.*



Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Offshore Wind (OFW) O&M Readiness team is accountable for establishing bp's Offshore Wind O&M strategy/business model in support of minimising LCOE's, inputting this to our bidding activity and delivering the operational readiness activity (inc. building the end state operations organisation) on the secured project pipeline.



The Senior Manager, O&M Readiness is responsible for leading the O&M Strategy/Business model workstream on behalf of the Head of O&M Readiness.



The Senior Manager, O&M Readiness is a senior operations leadership role (SLL) and is a significant opportunity to establish bp's entire OFW O&M Strategy/Business model - as we seek to combine the best of the OFW industry with bp's history to build a disruptive model and lower LCOE's.



As the bp operated OFW portfolio expands this role provides an excellent foundation to move into other senior leadership roles within the portfolio or within our wider low carbon businesses.

What you will deliver:

Develop, lead, and train the O&M Strategy workstream.

Lead all works associated with developing the O&M Strategy and Business model for bp's future offshore wind business ensuring we capture the best of the OFW Industry and bp's history to build a disruptive model fit for the portfolio of the 2030's and beyond.

Ensure all models and strategies are fit for the evolving OFW model - including maximising global operating models, Wind to X value chains, collaborative supply chain relationships etc.

Work with the 3rd party supply chain (inc WTG OEM's) to develop collaborative (and potentially entirely new) contracting structures which achieve a win/win for both parties.

Develop a forward-looking O&M resourcing plan based on portfolio build out assumptions - including strategies, budgets and financial approvals for the delivery of centrally owned assets (e.g., global control rooms) and the build out of the OFW O&M organisation.

Lead the SME technical assurance/input of our Non-Operated OFW portfolio ensuring a good collaborative relationship is in place between the respective Operations teams.

Delegate for the Head of O&M Readiness as required.

What you will need to be successful: