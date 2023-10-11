Senior Manager Operations - North West Europe

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Senior Manager Operations is responsible for all on-airfield activities within North-West Europe, covering UK, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Iceland.bp Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



Safe and Reliable Operations across the site portfolio of 150 locations, including staff, vehicles and other on-airfield infrastructure. This will include financial responsibility for $66m on-airfield costs and $21m capex. Ensure assurance and compliance with standards and operational risks are managed. Accountable for Technical Service Agreements (TSAs) and locations associated with bulk supply contracts. Accountable for maintenance, construction, Control of Work (CoW), training, contractor management incl. 3rd party contracts.

Maintenance and Engineering: develop and implement risk based maintenance plans. Responsible for engineering, contractor management, integrity, compliance with all local and bp internal inspection regimes.

Financial responsibility: timely input into the planning cycle and in-year delivery of the functional Capex and Revex plans including tracking status of spend. Optimize on-airfield cost across the portfolio, stabilise the operations and increase resilience. Deliver financial performance and other agreed critical metrics for on-airfield activities. Provide the Commercial Function with cost information to enable effective pricing decisions.

Strategic input into developing and implementing the strategy to maximize and sustain competitive integrated returns from the supply and sale of Aviation Fuels in the region. Ensure the portfolio of sites, operating model, supporting infrastructure/equipment and customer relationships are in accordance with the overall Aviation strategy, including achieving the decarbonization targets. Manage the short and long term dimensions of strategy implementation across the geography and propose growth projects or optimisation of sites and deliver agreed projects.

People Leadership: overall responsibility for circa 1500 staff (bp staff, agency and contractors) with 5-6 direct reports. Ensure the right capabilities (people, processes and systems) are in place to deliver the strategy. Deliver the Aviation and people plan and relevant HR processes including a strong commitment to wellbeing, diversity, equity and inclusion. A core purpose of this role is to lead and own the bp values and the ethics and compliance agenda.

Other bp Integration: Implement the Aviation strategy for the management of other 3rd party relationships. Build and maintain effective relationships with customers, airport authorities, suppliers, contractors and other external organisations, governments, industry groups as required. About you!

The ideal candidate will hold either a degree in engineering or business as well as a balance of operations and technical management and excellent leadership skills.

You will be skilled at energizing a large remote team to meet high-reaching targets and act decisively. You will value expertise and diversity of thought with your inclusive approach.

Risk assessment and management are equally important. Prior experience in corporate governance of joint-ventures and establishing and maintaining a culture of high HSSE standards will be essential.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Aviation, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Leadership, Managing strategic partnerships, Operations Management, Research and insights, Risk Management, Safe and reliable operations, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Technical Management



