Senior Manager Origination West

Job summary

The Senior Manager, Gas Origination West will lead the origination activity set in the Western United States and report to the VP Americas Gas Trading & Origination. The role is a key leadership position within the gas business of bp’s Trading & Shipping group.

The individual will be encouraged to lead the development, prospecting, value discovery, opportunity advancement and execution of originated transactions in line with risk and strategic aims. You will have a regional scope which primarily stretches across western supply basins and demand centers (PGE, Socal, Desert Southwest, Rockies, and San Juan). This role will have clear PnL and delivery expectations across each of the defined performance elements.

Key accountabilities:

Lead gas origination activity, including producer and end-user deals, hedging services, biogas and long-term opportunities, both as an individual contributor and supporting efforts of the originators.

Establish strong external relationships and map competitive intelligence across all Americas West markets and adjacent regions

Design and implement Americas West gas supply strategy, including identification of new revenue streams, define resource requirements and market reach

Collaborate with Gas Trading to deliver on opportunities and develop strategies; ensure consensus from key partners across the business

Work across bp commodity groups to deliver cross commodity transactions

Drive and enable innovation, strategic positioning and material growth according to the bp transformation, including developing lower carbon opportunities

Ensure all gas origination activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with bp Code of Conduct and bp’s Trading & Shipping Operating Standards

Lead team of originators and analysts, foster a culture of respect and people development, direct performance reviews throughout the year and provide in the moment feedback while seeking an increase in commercial/financial/risk management acumen and capability across the team

Essential experience:

Significant experience in a commercial trading and marketing environment with demonstrable experience of taking opportunities from discovery to deal close (full deal lifecycle)

Direct experience in the US West is preferred

Structured finance acumen with understanding of financial options, modelling, market, credit, financial and operational risks inherent in complex transactions

Good knowledge of Americas gas and power markets, regulatory happenings and competitor environment – ability to apply this knowledge to handle risks and find opportunities

Experience in influencing a range of senior and executive level partners, both internally and externally

Excellent teammate, able to build and maintain a network of contacts internally & externally and ability to empower a diverse community and set of partners to deliver efficient solutions

Clear ability to adhere to and excel in high control and compliance environment with strong dedication to compliance and encouraging a culture of compliance across their team

Ability to thrive in both collaborative and autonomous environments with the ability to receive and provide respectful challenge

Resilient under pressure and ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!