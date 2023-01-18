Senior Manager Origination West

The Senior Manager, Gas Origination West will lead the origination activity set in the Western United States and report to the VP Americas Gas Trading & Origination. The role is a key leadership position within the gas business of bp’s Trading & Shipping group.
The individual will be encouraged to lead the development, prospecting, value discovery, opportunity advancement and execution of originated transactions in line with risk and strategic aims. You will have a regional scope which primarily stretches across western supply basins and demand centers (PGE, Socal, Desert Southwest, Rockies, and San Juan). This role will have clear PnL and delivery expectations across each of the defined performance elements.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!