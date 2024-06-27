This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Senior Manager PMO

About the role!!

Procurement at bp is going through it's biggest digital and process transformation in a generation. The vision and purpose of this transformation is to make bp a 'best-in-class' function, achieving 'top quartile' status across efficiency and effectiveness

This role will own the programme management office (PMO) of procurement transformation, covering a portfolio of over 15+ individual projects that cover all of bp's operating businesses. The transformation programme roadmap is of 5+ years starting 2024,

The scope of role will cover demand management, resourcing, capacity management, programme & project management, critical metric and benefits management - effectively all elements of execution and delivery of our programmes.

What you will deliver!!

• Will ensure that all of Procurement transformation programmes are delivered as per plan, budget and outcomes

• Will bring programme and project management best practice to the role, and set standard ways of working across project roles and squads

• Will closely work with our technology teams to collaborate on project results, holding them to account on their outcomes, which will be vital to the success of your programme

• Will demonstrate leadership to inspire, coach, and partner with business partners, development teams, business product owners and potentially 3rd party vendors to define roadmap to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

• Will collaborate closely work with vendors in different time zones, requiring thorough coordination between teams.

• Will keep abreast with developments in rapidly changing industry standard processes, as well as bp's internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Portfolio management

Will ensure projects and initiatives are led to the scope signed off by the Finance Procurement and GBS Leadership, and relevant Project Management & Governance groups

Will ensure Portfolio schedule integration, optimizing activity sequencing, accurately schedule and track plan reporting to assure on-time delivery.

You will highlight risks and issues and work with relevant teams to address and lead risks, including building a risk culture within the teams

You will ensure lessons learned brought together and embedded into similar projects/ initiatives.

Crucial Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Project management, Procurement, Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field. Master's degree will be an added advantage

• Minimum 15 years of experience in large and sophisticated programme management and process improvement. Procurement related programme management will be an added advantage

• Agile, Waterfall, PRINCE2, APMG or similar programme management qualifications

• Handling projects to assure they are well defined and completed within scope, schedule and budget.

• Experience of developing team sizes of over 100 people across multiple geographies. Personable and inspiring leadership is important for this role.

• A shown understanding of the Source to Pay function - how it runs, delivers value, challenges and opportunities

• Experienced in recruiting, developing and coaching direct and indirect staff and third party contractors.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Excellent communication, presentation and articulation skills - able to comfortably present at all level and to a town-hall of 500+ people

• Engaging and collective way of working.

• Resilient and authority in working in wide-ranging environment.

Approaches:

• Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving internal & external team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of visibility

• Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collective team environment

• Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

• Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital magnificent self-service customer experiences

• Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions

Key Competencies:

Project Management - Leads strategic programmes, comprised of multiple related projects. Programmes often lead to setting new business directions, solutions, partnerships, policies or procedures and handling transitions /outcomes.

Problem Solving - Applies problem-solving methodologies and tools to diagnose and take on sophisticated and/or critical problems.

Risk Management - Owns the identification of risk, interconnectivities between different risks and identification of new risk mitigation measures. Identifies major supply chain risks and takes appropriate remedial action in a timely manner through organisational channels in instances of non-compliance.

Digital Fluency - Acts as a digital champion for the business by adopting and advocating the deployment of new devices, applications, software tools and services.

Decision Making - Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Organizational Change - Leads groups or teams through the whole organizational change process including problem solving and creative thinking. Accepts innovative approaches, systems, structures and method.

Energize People - Leads teams to efficiently achieve goals and objectives. Demonstrates modesty and curiosity in interactions with individuals at all levels.

Build Enduring Capability - Develops teams and successors with required expertise and experience. Engages in development and career planning dialogues with employees.

Enhance Value - Aligns work and priorities to the strategic expectations of the operation. Supports employees in their efforts to achieve job goals by providing resources and removing obstacles.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Relationship Management - Proactively builds mutually effective working relationships with a broad range of internal and external customers and with engages them to obtain input and feedback.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.