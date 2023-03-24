Senior Manager - Ports and Vessels

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us as the Senior Manager for Ports and Vessels in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be the technical authority for ports logistics strategy and ports and vessels assessments for the whole portfolio of offshore wind projects.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



In line with bp's hybrid working policy the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week.

What you will deliver

define the ports and marine logistics strategy for each project, including definition of requirements and selection of ports, upgrading works, identify synergies across the portfolio, analyse local content and constraints risks and opportunities

develop vessel specifications, assess, manage audits and approve vessels for the offshore installation and operation and maintenance

provide ports and marine expertise to project teams throughout the full project life cycle,

develop, manage and train a technical team ensuring that projects are properly resourced

build, update and implement the methodology for this subject area

define, specify and technically review the offshore installation methods and contracts

ensure all interfaces with other areas are considered (turbines, foundations and substations)

Support CAPEX and OPEX estimates

ensure technical knowledge transfer

establish quality requirements and ensure adherence to them

Develop ports and vessels strategy to mitigate technical risks and optimises LCoE.

Implementation of innovation, technology and design advancements to optimise LCoE

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Engineering or similar Degree. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 10 years experience.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating marine technical aspects of offshore works.

Will manage a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers that will need training and development.

Coordination with the other Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality and T&I package managers.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of synergies within bp.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!