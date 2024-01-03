Senior Manager Pricing Insights & Commercial Analytics

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

As a key leader within the Global Integrated Pricing Program (GIPP), you will lead the integration and delivery of local, regional, and global pricing insights products, including direct management accountabilities of the commercial analytics team hosted in the Americas pricing organisation. GIPP is a material transformation program in our global pricing capabilities inclusive of material investments associated value delivery expectations across our people, processes, and tools (data and pricing execution)Delivery of this agenda will help to unlock and support material gross margin delivery through a set of tools, reports, and insights that help our analysts to take better and faster decisions. This role will be accountable for the development and delivery of a living roadmap that guides and priorities relevant work underway across local, regional, and global teams.This role will also have accountability for building and leveraging a growing community of technical minded pricing analysts. The role will also hold accountabilities for pricing data ownership and serve as pricing representation into existing C&P and I&E data processes and governance.There is potential for the role to be based out of one of bp European office locations, for an individual with the relevant experience.



Job Description:

Define product vision for Insights inclusive of local, regional, and global requirements.

Support regional pricing managers &/or local business leaders to identify key pain points and areas of opportunity that can be improved through advanced analytic aided insights.

Oversee delivery of Insights products delivered through GIPP.

Integrate all insights work into a common framework, ways of working, prioritisation process to deliver agenda in a more focused and accelerated manner.

Define relevant delivery models in context of growing self serve capabilities within local teams.

Prioritise and oversee ad hoc commercial analytics work with focus on building repeatable analytic products.

Scope is inclusive of all pricing insights work delivered via GIPP across B2C, B2B, and Fleet businesses globally, as exists today. Scope could expand consistent with GIPP.

Essential Experience

Experience in working in a global delivery model, within scaled agile programs

Experienced People Manager, adept at coaching and team development. Identify missed insights. Guide the team to explore different options

Value based leadership

Strong communication skills with experience across multiple stakeholders and businesses

Delivery focused with a strong collaborative approach

Data governance and Data domain experience across BP Customers and Products businesses.

Operational pricing or similar experience

Understanding of product management

Deep experience in delivering insights products to customers. Able to critically review data and identify issues. Possess the commercial acumen to understand how the business will use data. Provide actionable insights to deliver value.

Desirable Experience

Deeper understanding of data architecture and tooling used in BP

Experience in working with AI/Machine Learning

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft a successful career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other employee benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agile Methodology, Agile Methodology, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Collaborative Mindset, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Data Analysis, Data domain knowledge, Data Governance, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth {+ 7 more}



