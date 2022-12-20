Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Manager Product Development Driveline and EV Fluids (m/f/d)

Senior Manager Product Development Driveline and EV Fluids (m/f/d)

Senior Manager Product Development Driveline and EV Fluids (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Research &amp; Technology Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142882BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

to join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The role of the Senior Manager Driveline and EV Fluids provides technical leadership and manages the product development teams in service of Driveline and EV Fluids within Castrol. The role focuses on the delivery of differentiated, world class products into the market in line with the business growth aspirations and market needs. The role will have significant visibility at the highest levels in bp and externally.

The Senior Manager Driveline and EV Fluids significantly influences the technology, strategy and direction of the Lubricants business. The role provides competitive advantage to bp through the ability to allocate and prioritize resources to ensure efficient delivery of new product development projects: on time, on budget.

The role provides coaching and mentoring for senior professional staff and is pivotal in the development of next generation deep technical expertise.

Your tasks:

  • Manage and lead a team of 65 people across geographies: Germany, China, UK, US
  • Leading the Technology Centre operations at the Driveline Technology site in Germany the Driveline and EV Fluid laboratory in China as well as the battery testing center in UK. Ensuring that it operates safely, efficiently and effectively
  • Leading the development and delivery of a pipeline of new product offers for Driveline and EV Fluids and driving consistency of approach according to bp processes
  • Leading a team of Driveline and EV Fluids technical OEM Liaison Managers across Europe, China and the US
  • Lead the creation and ensure implementation of long-term programs to support future Technology for driveline and EV Fluids product pipelines that can deliver strategic competitive advantage
  • Managing key stakeholders’ relationships to ensure alignment
  • Upholding and driving continuous improvement in the Quality Assurance and Product integrity policies
  • Accountable for budget management, including the Technical Operations budgets, the investments in new laboratory equipment and mechanical testing rigs & benches, the outside test costs
  • Representing Castrol with leading OEM, Tier 1 and Tier 2 on current programs to influence future requirements and specifications
  • People & Organization: leading and fostering a culture of safety, innovation, empowerment, Teamwork. Modeling, agile cross functional working. Ensure that the organization is properly resourced by providing the necessary skills, development plans, succession planning, coaching
Our requirements:
  • Degree or higher in Science or Engineering
  • Significant (10 years plus) experience in lubricant product development, preferably with specialist expertise in driveline and EV Fluids
  • Experience in managing international teams
  • Experience in managing operations
  • Fluent English and German beneficial
  • In depth understanding of current and future engineering and lubricants trends
  • Ability to work cross-functionally and interact at the most senior levels, internally and externally
  • Willingness to travel (up to 25 %)
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Apply Search all jobs at bp