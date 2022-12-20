Senior Manager Product Development Driveline and EV Fluids (m/f/d)

Job summary

to join our team in Hamburg



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The role of the Senior Manager Driveline and EV Fluids provides technical leadership and manages the product development teams in service of Driveline and EV Fluids within Castrol. The role focuses on the delivery of differentiated, world class products into the market in line with the business growth aspirations and market needs. The role will have significant visibility at the highest levels in bp and externally.



The Senior Manager Driveline and EV Fluids significantly influences the technology, strategy and direction of the Lubricants business. The role provides competitive advantage to bp through the ability to allocate and prioritize resources to ensure efficient delivery of new product development projects: on time, on budget.



The role provides coaching and mentoring for senior professional staff and is pivotal in the development of next generation deep technical expertise.



Your tasks:

Manage and lead a team of 65 people across geographies: Germany, China, UK, US

Leading the Technology Centre operations at the Driveline Technology site in Germany the Driveline and EV Fluid laboratory in China as well as the battery testing center in UK. Ensuring that it operates safely, efficiently and effectively

Leading the development and delivery of a pipeline of new product offers for Driveline and EV Fluids and driving consistency of approach according to bp processes

Leading a team of Driveline and EV Fluids technical OEM Liaison Managers across Europe, China and the US

Lead the creation and ensure implementation of long-term programs to support future Technology for driveline and EV Fluids product pipelines that can deliver strategic competitive advantage

Managing key stakeholders’ relationships to ensure alignment

Upholding and driving continuous improvement in the Quality Assurance and Product integrity policies

Accountable for budget management, including the Technical Operations budgets, the investments in new laboratory equipment and mechanical testing rigs & benches, the outside test costs

Representing Castrol with leading OEM, Tier 1 and Tier 2 on current programs to influence future requirements and specifications

People & Organization: leading and fostering a culture of safety, innovation, empowerment, Teamwork. Modeling, agile cross functional working. Ensure that the organization is properly resourced by providing the necessary skills, development plans, succession planning, coaching

Degree or higher in Science or Engineering

Significant (10 years plus) experience in lubricant product development, preferably with specialist expertise in driveline and EV Fluids

Experience in managing international teams

Experience in managing operations

Fluent English and German beneficial

In depth understanding of current and future engineering and lubricants trends

Ability to work cross-functionally and interact at the most senior levels, internally and externally

Willingness to travel (up to 25 %)