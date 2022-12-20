Senior Manager Product Development Driveline and EV Fluids (m/f/d)

to join our team in Hamburg
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
The role of the Senior Manager Driveline and EV Fluids provides technical leadership and manages the product development teams in service of Driveline and EV Fluids within Castrol. The role focuses on the delivery of differentiated, world class products into the market in line with the business growth aspirations and market needs. The role will have significant visibility at the highest levels in bp and externally.
The Senior Manager Driveline and EV Fluids significantly influences the technology, strategy and direction of the Lubricants business. The role provides competitive advantage to bp through the ability to allocate and prioritize resources to ensure efficient delivery of new product development projects: on time, on budget.
The role provides coaching and mentoring for senior professional staff and is pivotal in the development of next generation deep technical expertise.
Your tasks: