Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

Senior Manager Program Delivery

Job Propose!

The Senior Manager Programme Delivery - Transition will be responsible for delivery of transition projects across large programmes from the business unit across regions through the complete lifecycle of concept to business as usual service delivery

Transition professional who will require to spearhead a large program and ensure all transition projects in the programme are delivered on time, meeting business & technical requirements within the agreed budget

Programmes with a higher degree of complexity and will require to be delivered through a team and business analysts and in certain cases through self candidature as well

All projects need to be delivered in compliance with the GBS transition management delivery standard

Accountable for successful transition outcomes

Drive adherence to a defined transition methodology in an environment where this is a first time experience for most participants

People management for a team of transition managers leading individual sophisticated transition tracks within the programme

Liaise with big 4 design partners

Handle senior business customers including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organisation

Key Accountabilities!

Deliver a programme/project portfolio as per pre-defined achievements, leading timely completion of all results whilst handling resources, Target and budgetary requirements

Identify and assess transformation opportunities during due diligences, ranging from simple automation, RPA, AI and process improvement to make processes automation ready

Define project scope, goals and results that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and customers

Develop detailed and comprehensive project plans and schedule project timelines and breakthroughs using appropriate tools

Efficiently communicate and leading project expectations to team members and customers in a timely and clear fashion

Review the work packages for each workstream owner. Validate schedule, dependencies, and resource utilisation across work plans

Own management of customer expectation alignment gaps and/or gaps in meeting client expectations

Establish project governance including all customers and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations

Ensure all projects are maintained in the central project portfolio management tool. Maintain the difficulty as per the predefined program/project governance and ensure project reporting is accurate and concise.

Identify and resolve project risks/issues and potential conflicts within the project team - supervise the implementation of corrective actions and review current mitigation and recovery activities.

Identify and lead project dependencies and critical path

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of the project

Continually analyse lessons learned and build a recommendation report to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements

Follow project management standards and register required project results for quality assurance purposes.

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s or equivalent in Business Administration from a recognized Institute

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent

Experience Required:

A minimum of 18-20 years total experience with a min of 12 to 15 years of relevant Transition Project/Program Management. experience.

Experience in handling large programs 250 - 1000 FTE

Tried experience in BPO transitions (Finance & Accounting)

3rd party experience e.g Genpact, Accenture, Big 4 candidates will also be a good fit if they have deep & lengthy experience in similar domains.

Good understanding of Finance processes, preferably in the Oil & Gas industry.

Proficient in project/transition management lifecycle (initiate, plan, implement, monitor, close) preferably in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), management reporting area or RTR space.

Experience in prioritizing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete sophisticated project scope.

Consistent record leading multiple customers effectively.

Experience leading virtual teams across multiple geographies.

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery oriented environments.

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organisation.

Strong commercial foresight and understanding of customer impacts.

Desirable Criteria

Six Sigma trained or equivalent.

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation.

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors).

Experience leading delivery of cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes.



Travel Requirement

