Senior Manager Programme Delivery

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day! We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Job Purpose -

Accountable for successful transition outcomes

Drive adherence to a defined transition methodology in an environment where this is a first-time experience for most participants

People management for a team of transition managers running individual sophisticated transition tracks within the program

Liaise with big 4 design partners

Manage business leaders including sponsors, business heads, business owners and the business program team and various functional support teams in a matrix organization

Key Challenges -

Sophisticated projects generally center/function specific

Highly diversified range of key partners across GBS and businesses

Run multiple projects in parallel

Leading projects across different functions and geographies

Identifying relevant program and system deployment dependencies

Essential Education -

A Bachelor’s Degree or Master’s or equivalent experience in Business Administration from a recognized Institute

Trained and/or certified in PMP, Prince2, APM or equivalent

Required Experience -

A minimum of 18-20 years experience with 12 to 15 years of Transition Project/Program management experience

Experience in leading large programs

Confirmed experience in BPO transitions (preferably in Finance, Customer Service or Procurement)

3rd party experience or working experience in Big 4 will also be a good fit if they have deep & lengthy experience in similar domains

Experience in prioritizing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete sophisticated project scope

Consistent track record prioritizing multiple partners optimally

Experience handling virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery focused environments

Ability to apply thought leadership in providing services and solutions to customers.

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization

Strong commercial competence and understanding of customer impacts

Desirable Criteria -

Six Sigma trained or equivalent

Exposure to Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience handling delivery of business cases by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve business outcomes



