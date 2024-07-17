Senior Manager ROX/SW Gas Ops

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

As the Senior Manager, you will be responsible for managing a large team to implement the regional supply plan through the efficient and reliable physical delivery of products to customers to meet demand. You'll contribute to strategic development for scheduling activity, coordinating collaborators to manage product from the point of purchase to terminal delivery whilst minimizing delivery costs and working capital to enhance commercial performance.

Own the effective management of product supply and demand balances, ensuring that commercial delivery is maximized, and takes ownership of the identification and mitigation of supply disruptions.

Streamline and develop opportunities to drive a commercial approach across teams in support of additional value activity.

Oversees the nomination and coordination of the physical delivery of natural gas.

Maintains and establishes a strong collaborative network, developing partnerships with key internal and external collaborators, and managing counter party and customer relationships through the development of new regional relationships.

Manages a large team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success. In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Framework and Values & Behaviors .

Actively participate in regional commercial strategy activities

Along with VP Gas & Power Ops, provide leadership to ensure successful delivery of systems programs.

Ensure timely escalation & mitigation of nomination & flow assurance issues.

Hold strong relationships with internal & external counterparts to deliver BP objectives (L48, GoM, P/L)

Build a cohesive regional culture focused on value creation & customer service.

Build a strong relationship with the Enablers to ensure the business is run in a safe, controlled & efficient manner.

Advocate for regional team in a collaborative manner relative to EOY process.

Accountable for efficient resource utilization across gas and power teams.

Support projects, initiatives, and find opportunities to drive value within the broader organization.

Assign tasks and duties to your team to assist in Operations Support and Project Support while maintaining compliance and oversite.

Support the increase mandate and use of BI visual tools and capabilities to improve our performance, communication, and visibility of assets.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Must have a strong understanding of regional gas business, pipeline grid & scheduling activities.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong Project Management skills

Solid communications skills (written and verbal)

Self-starter and independent problem solver

Proven ability to interact across and within the organization to effectively represent and influence on behalf of T&O

Demonstrated ability to simplify and standardize processes

Minimum 10 years industry experience

Previous natural gas scheduling experience highly desired

Previous leadership experience preferred

Information Technology, Computer Science, or related technical field

Has experience interacting with internal teams (Real-Time trading team, analysis team, trading support functions) across multiple locations and ISOs (including ERCOT/CAISO/PJM)

Understanding of US Day Ahead and Intra-day Trading on US short-term markets

Experience in power systems engineering and/or software development focused on generation, transmission, distribution and/or outage management

Ability to lead through influence, develop a strong and engaged team

Demonstrated knowledge of BI solutions and best practices for database solutions

Has designed, developed, maintained, and deployed enterprise level reports using: Microsoft Access and Excel, SSRS Reporting Services (SQL), Tibco Spotfire

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



