Senior Manager, Regulatory Affairs, Bioenergy

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of bioenergy, which has a crucial role as one of our five transition growth engines to deliver on our strategy.We already have a biofuels business of significant scale, delivering around $700 million to $1billion of EBITDA a year, with an ambition to increase this to over $4billion of EBITDA by 2030.To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As Bioenergy regulatory affairs senior manager, you will hold accountability as a network leader and convenor of bioenergy regulatory activities and play a key role in shaping the biofuels strategy based on regulatory developments across global markets.You will work closely with the Biofuels, Biogas and FuelsSupply and Midstream businesses to provide coordinate regulatory affairs and support fuels production projects. You will lead on all aspects of regulatory support for hydrogen-based fuels and feedstocks policy.



Lead regulatory affairs for sustainable fuel production projects including: analysis and advocacy asks development, understanding long term trajectory for mandates/incentives and identifying gaps & commercial opportunities in existing policy framework.



Shape future advocacy asks, with a focus on advanced biofuel feedstocks and technology pathways (e.g. alcohol-to-jet), as well as MSW gasification pathways and e-fuels, including coordination with Hydrogen regulatory affairs functions to drive position alignment for green H2 when used in fuel production.

Coordinate C&EA involvement in advocacy for fuels production projects by: Coordinate External Affairs engagement with fuels production business, sharing intelligence and strategy Support advocacy position development for fuels in new markets (ANZ, Brazil) and fuels production projects globally Ensure adequate reporting and management of regulatory risks Support external engagement by owning key stakeholder relationships, representing bp at key industry associations as needed.



Work closely with Energy Economics Insights and T&S LCT Analytics teams to coordinate standardised analysis/visuals on bio topics and define accompanying approved messages that can be used externally by senior bp leadership in conferences and other forms of public engagement.

Coordinate bioenergy regulatory affairs engagement with I&E (including - OEM technology teams), to align understanding and provide support for OEM engagement activities.

Significant professional experience (government affairs, regulatory affairs, and or policy & advocacy), preferably in bioenergy or renewable energy.

Up to date knowledge of energy and climate policies that impact bioenergy.

Proven success in steering key government policies and working with governments, regulators etc.

Track record of collaborative working and virtual team building

Experience with bioenergy project development or operations (e.g. a thorough understanding of project finance, permitting, land ownership, incentives, regulator relationships, tariff structures, purchase agreements etc.).

Possess a relevant network of contacts with appropriate authorities, regulators, industry associations.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



