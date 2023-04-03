Senior Manager - Site Assessment (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Senior Manager for Site Assessment and Ground Engineering will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.



You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working, using cutting-edge technology and analytics. You will be able to draw on the decades of experience of bp’s enviable geoscience teams and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.



This role holds global ground engineering responsibility, leading an integrated geoscience team developing ground models and carrying out ground-engineering for use in bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and develop the integrated geoscience team experts, providing Quality Assured geoscience services to the offshore wind engineering team.

Manage the development of ground models for use at bid to detailed design and operation, by safely and efficiently characterizing wind farm, cable route and landfall ground conditions.

Produce reliable and cost-minimized geotechnical solutions

Develop technical specifications for ground surveys onshore and offshore, partnering with procurement and survey specialists.

Develop tools for site-wide foundation suitability, risk, opportunity, and sizing assessment

Develop geotechnical engineering methods for state-of-the-art design

Ensures reliable, timely and appropriate engineering at different design stages is performed by bp across different entities and contractors

Contributes to the value engineering technology roadmap and strategy in the areas of survey and ground engineering



Essential & Desirable Criteria:

Engineering Degree on Geoscience. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

Large offshore wind experience in early development and detailed design phases of projects

Deep understanding of site assessment surveys (geotechnical, geophysical, UXO, etc), and integrated geoscience assessment (desk study to engineering parameter model).

Understanding of wind resource and metocean assessment, and impact of ground engineering on these disciplines.

Understanding of structural engineering and soil-structure interaction.

Strong team management and leadership experience and skills, able to motivate, engage and drive performance of a large team of specialist engineers within a positive working environment.

Evidence of being able to strike a balance between innovation, optimisation and rigorousness on the use of criteria, actual data, risks and opportunities.

Further Information: