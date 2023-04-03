Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Manager - Site Assessment (Offshore Wind)

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145534BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

The Senior Manager for Site Assessment and Ground Engineering will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.

You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working, using cutting-edge technology and analytics. You will be able to draw on the decades of experience of bp’s enviable geoscience teams and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

This role holds global ground engineering responsibility, leading an integrated geoscience team developing ground models and carrying out ground-engineering for use in bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead and develop the integrated geoscience team experts, providing Quality Assured geoscience services to the offshore wind engineering team.
  • Manage the development of ground models for use at bid to detailed design and operation, by safely and efficiently characterizing wind farm, cable route and landfall ground conditions.
  • Produce reliable and cost-minimized geotechnical solutions
  • Develop technical specifications for ground surveys onshore and offshore, partnering with procurement and survey specialists.
  • Develop tools for site-wide foundation suitability, risk, opportunity, and sizing assessment
  • Develop geotechnical engineering methods for state-of-the-art design
  • Ensures reliable, timely and appropriate engineering at different design stages is performed by bp across different entities and contractors
  • Contributes to the value engineering technology roadmap and strategy in the areas of survey and ground engineering

Essential & Desirable Criteria:
  • Engineering Degree on Geoscience. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.
  • Large offshore wind experience in early development and detailed design phases of projects
  • Deep understanding of site assessment surveys (geotechnical, geophysical, UXO, etc), and integrated geoscience assessment (desk study to engineering parameter model).
  • Understanding of wind resource and metocean assessment, and impact of ground engineering on these disciplines.
  • Understanding of structural engineering and soil-structure interaction.
  • Strong team management and leadership experience and skills, able to motivate, engage and drive performance of a large team of specialist engineers within a positive working environment.
  • Evidence of being able to strike a balance between innovation, optimisation and rigorousness on the use of criteria, actual data, risks and opportunities.

Further Information:
  • Reports to the Head of Wind Farm Design and LCoE
  • Engage regularly with VP Offshore Wind Engineering
  • Works closely with associated OFW engineering teams (Technical Project Management, Technology and Methodology, Turbines, Foundations, Transmission, Floating Wind, Construction, Ports and T&I, Operations)
  • Works closely with related geo-teams in other parts of the bp group.
  • Partners with survey, consenting and procurement teams
  • Works closely with team members in wind resource, metocean, value engineering to optimise LCoE
  • Works with foundation design and installation teams to ensure reliable ground engineering design through the full project lifecycle
  • Engages with O&M teams engaged in whole-life structural health monitoring of foundations

