Senior Manager - Site Assessment (Offshore Wind)

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
The Senior Manager for Site Assessment and Ground Engineering will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.
You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working, using cutting-edge technology and analytics. You will be able to draw on the decades of experience of bp’s enviable geoscience teams and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.
This role holds global ground engineering responsibility, leading an integrated geoscience team developing ground models and carrying out ground-engineering for use in bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.
Key Accountabilities: