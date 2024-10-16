Job summary

The Senior Manager, Strategy-to-Contract Global Process Ownership role plays a critical leadership role in defining and deploying the future strategic agenda for our outstanding, technologically enabled, procurement processes which will be used as our standard for operation across our global organisation.

Key Accountabilities:

Own and lead the Strategy to Contract global process, which covers procurement strategy management, demand management, strategic and operational sourcing, value management, supplier contracting, onboarding and end-to-end supplier management across operations, commercial, contractual and risk.

Be the product owner for Strategy to Contract’s end-to-end workflow and process enablement tools. Currently we use Compass, Ariba suite of applications and Fairmarkit in this space.

Support the Head of Procurement Digital Innovation & Transformation to engage and openly communicate with integrity and credibility across key business partners, procurement leadership and other GBS and procurement functions to align the strategic intent. This includes developing strategy to be agreed and communicated to our executive leadership.

Closely collaborate and partner with Procurement category management, supplier and business facing teams, policy and compliance teams, sourcing and contracting teams and contract management teams. You will recommend the efficient target operating model and service placement model to the Strategy to Contract organisation and also input for the same aspects for the Purchase to Pay organisation.

Identify, define, monitor, report on and actively work to improve the critical objectives and key results and important metrics for the Strategy to Contract process area.

Work very closely with your counterpart in Purchase-to-Pay to ensure an end-to-end Process management and control strategy and execution plan is in place. You will also work closely with GPOs for Order to Cash, Record to Report and Cash & Banking.

Accountable for coordinating multi-disciplinary teams or both direct and non-direct resource to deliver global, compliant standards and fully operational, human centred, digitised processes.

Work with delivery and change managers to convert the strategic agenda into actionable programmes of activity, and you will lead your teams to success delivery of the overall global ‘One Procurement’ programme objectives.

Develop innovative thinking, innovation, and practices in procurement as well as bp’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

Responsible for understanding the leading thinking and developments in the way technology can support Procurement and the Strategy and Excellence agenda.

Build credibility, support and a change agenda to exploit the technology, processes and systems developments emerging in the Procurement arena which will deliver most value to bp.

Work with third parties (industry and functional bodies, consulting companies etc.) to understand emerging and innovative thinking in procurement.

Essential Education & Experience:

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree qualification in a relevant subject, ideally MCIPS qualification.

Experience as a Global Process Owner in Strategy to Contract is highly desirable.

15+ years of experience in leading global procurement categories, which includes category management, sourcing & contracting, negotiations and value management and third-party risk management

Deep experience in strategy to contract both as a practitioner as well as in an optimisation and leadership role. This includes deep understanding of how procurement operates, strategy, markets, and processes.

Strong experience of problem-solving approach and capability – identifying and diagnosing problems, reviewing options to fix the issue, and successfully driving it implementation and adoption.

Strength in being able to work in ambiguity and lack of direction / structure. Think like a CPO when it comes to how the Procurement should work as an outstanding function.

Experience in building cases from scratch, being connected with external sources of knowledge and insight and having a reliable peer group to keep in touch with the latest trends, challenges and opportunities across the Procurement ecosystem.

Excellent track-record in leading and delivering large procurement excellence and digitally enabled outstanding procurement processes programmes globally within multiple organisation businesses. This includes standard methodology, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technology, processes, procedures, and compliance.

Visionary and charismatic leadership within a procurement transformation role.

Experience in delivering balanced, long-term transformation with deep knowledge of successful change management techniques.

Experienced in working cross culturally in an international environment. Experienced in leading, recruiting, mentoring and developing direct and indirect staffs and third-party contractors.

Resilient, engaging and pragmatic with strong communications and influencing skills.

