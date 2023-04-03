Senior Manager - Substations Engineering (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Senior Manager Substations Engineering will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business, technically defining the offshore and onshore substations required for the major offshore wind projects.



You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop, manage and train a technical team to support and cover this discipline

Build, update and implement the methodology for this discipline

Define, design and technically review the offshore and onshore substations required for the offshore wind projects, including HVAC and HVDC substations/converter stations

Coordinate all the engineering disciplines involved (structures, civil, electrical, mechanical, layout, protection and control…) to develop the full and most optimised design

Ensure all interfaces with other areas are considered (cables, turbines, installation…)

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle, ensuring that projects are properly resourced

Ensure technical knowledge transfer of the discipline

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

Establish the quality requirements and ensure that the design and delivery of the assessments and design meet the quality requirement.

Grow a capable technical team to resource all projects and business needs of this discipline.

Define Substations Engineering methodology that allows the identification and mitigation of the technical risks, and allows the design of the substations that optimise LCoE.

Implement of the innovation, technology and design that optimise the LCoE of the projects.