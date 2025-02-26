Senior Manager - Supply Planning & Logistics

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Senior Manager of Supply Planning & Logistics is responsible for achieving key customer service levels, inventory targets, and cost objectives while driving growth through commercialization and supporting productivity initiatives. The position oversees production planning, warehouse management, logistics, and product commercialization, ensuring seamless coordination across these functions.

As a key liaison between Operations, Business Units, and Procurement, this role supports essential business functions and category objectives. The position is tasked with sustaining and improving current business practices while fostering strong partnerships to achieve Case Fill Rate targets through a total cost management approach.

The primary objective is to optimize the balance between supply availability, cost efficiency, inventory investment, and obsolescence risk. This role leads the development and execution of inventory replenishment strategies, considering supplier and plant capabilities, capacity constraints, and cost factors, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of products to Castrol customers. Success in this role requires maintaining strong cross-functional relationships to ensure that changes and activities are effectively managed in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Key Accountabilities:

Serve as the single point of accountability for all supply planning activities across assigned portfolios of finished goods and work-in-process products throughout their lifecycle.

Oversee daily logistics operations, ensuring readiness for peak season demands and seamless execution of supply chain activities.

Perform a full range of managerial responsibilities, including hiring, coaching, performance management, and budgeting, to build and maintain a high-performing team.

Manage risks associated with demand and supply volatility, leading Production Planning, Master Scheduling, and Fulfillment Planning teams to achieve service, cost, and cash objectives.

Collaborate cross-functionally to identify value stream inefficiencies, develop mitigation plans, and drive execution to optimize performance.

Provide indirect leadership to cross-functional teams, reinforcing standardized processes and focusing on key performance indicators (KPIs) to get results.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement, emphasizing personal ownership and accountability.

Identify capacity constraints over the next three years and implement strategic solutions to resolve them.

Conduct complex logistics data analysis using mathematical, statistical, and operational research techniques to enhance decision-making.

Develop and manage logistics reports, ensuring effective communication with internal and external customers regarding shipment activities.

Lead continuous improvement initiatives, refining policies and procedures to improve logistics efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction.

Identify cost-saving opportunities within logistics and freight operations to drive annual reductions.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with key internal and external customers, ensuring professional and effective communication.

Work closely with external logistics and management teams to enhance efficiency, productivity, and workflow in transportation operations.

Develop, validate, and maintain process documentation to ensure version control and operational improvements.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in supply chain, Operations Management, Industrial Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

15 years of progressive supply chain experience, with a strong background in logistics, industrial engineering, operations management, process improvement, or a similar function within a warehouse or transportation environment.

Advanced degrees or certifications (APICS, CPIM, CSCP) are a plus.

Extensive experience in supply planning, master production scheduling, capacity planning (RCCP), and inventory management with a strong understanding of end-to-end supply chain operations.

Deep expertise in transportation logistics principles, ensuring efficient freight movement, cost optimization, and regulatory compliance.

Strong written and verbal communication skills to effectively engage with internal teams, external partners, and leadership.

TWIC Card is required.

Technology & Systems Proficiency:

SAP expert-level experience with a proven ability to use ERP systems for planning and execution.

Experience with Kinaix Rapid Response/Maestro preferred

Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook) for data analysis, reporting, and presentations.

Leadership & Influence:

Strong cross-functional leadership skills with the ability to work beyond direct areas of responsibility based on business needs.

Proven ability to influence and align stakeholders across all levels of the organization.

A continuous improvement mentality, driving process enhancements and eliminating inefficiencies.

People Management & Development:

Experienced in leading and developing high-performing teams, fostering an environment that balances team success and individual growth.

Ability to train, mentor, and upskill teams in all aspects of logistics and supply chain planning.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.