Senior Manager Third Party Assets & NOJVs

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Reporting into the VP, Refining and Products Trading AsPac and ME, we are looking for a dedicated individual to:

Lead all aspects of the governance of operating NOJVs (Non-operated joint ventures), supporting shareholder teams (board directors and shareholder representatives/asset managers)

Work closely with functions in bp (i.e Legal, Ethics &Compliance, Safety &Operational Risk etc)/other bp teams to influence NOJVs to take up industry standard processes when not established in existing governance framework

Ensure operating NOJVs are poised to react to external events to continue to be balanced and/or mitigate bp's exposures in a timely manner

Represent bp in shareholder meetings, in either a supporting or leading role

Provide regular and ad hoc reporting to headquarters and relevant partners on performance as the need arises (i.e annual risk review workshop, quarterly updates into SORC and PM forums)

Support regional VPS, NOJV SPAs and regional book leads in delivering the growth agenda- challenging the strategic value and leading any origination process if there is a change in scope (eg governance, New Activity Integrations, CD interface, Governance Board participation, etc)

Foster collaborative relationships with secondees, ensuring robust partner concern channels

Issues management, anticipating and responding to partners’ needs – mobilizing project and leadership where appropriate

Act as the deal team’s project manager for the creation of new non-operating joint ventures

Coach, Develop and Retain individuals in the team to improve their potential

Develop and lead non-equity long term lease (>=5 years) greenfield storage or asset projects end-to-end with the commercial team, coordinate the project with support functions when required

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong Project Management and Partner engagement skills

Good commercial foresight

Understanding of the trading business and relevance in a JV environment

Ability to think out of the box on solutioning

Ability to work under pressure, and demonstrate quick thinking

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

