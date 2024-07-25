Senior Manager, Trading Operations

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Join our dynamic Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as Senior Manager, Operations, central in connecting the global energy market. This vital role involves extensive leadership of, and partnership with, a high-performing team.

Within T&S, you will be part of Refined Products Trading Europe and Africa (RPTE&A). Our team is one of three regional performance units in Trading and Shipping. They market BP’s exploration production, source crude for refineries, trade for associates, and support refinery assets to maximize commercial performance.

Our operations are crucial to the business, involving physical, shipping, and refinery coordination across a vast region, dealing with diverse cultures and disciplines.

Reporting to the VP, RPTE&A, you will be empowered and accountable for:

Strategic Leadership: Define and drive the RPTE&A Operations strategy and contribute to the broader RPTE&A and T&S agenda.

Team Management: Develop and manage a Leadership team responsible for 180 people across sub-teams in Trading Operations, Cargo Assurance, Demurrage, Document Administration, Inventory Analysis, and Shipping Coordination.

Operational Excellence : Ensure safe, compliant, and commercial operations across Europe and Africa.

Risk Management : Manage operational risks and ensure rigorous execution and control.

Stakeholder Management: Maintain senior relationships internally and externally, ensuring alignment with T&S strategy.

Global Coordination: Work with Heads of Operations in other regions to deliver a cohesive global operations strategy.

Culture and Compliance: Foster an inclusive culture, promote "Speak Up", and ensure adherence to the Code of Conduct and HSSE standards.

Essential Experience and Requirements:

Leadership : Substantial, proven leadership experience in Trading Operations, Logistics, or Marine Transportation.

Safety Knowledge : Understanding of safety risks in hydrocarbon transportation.

Strategic Vision : Ability to set a long-term vision and mobilize the team towards it.

People Management : Strong skills in talent development, performance management, and team engagement.

Influencing Skills : Effective stakeholder management and ability to navigate complex situations.

Problem-Solving : Quick adaptation and problem resolution using available resources.

Communication : Strong communication and decision-making skills.

Operational Expertise: Experience and/or exposure to change management, commercial trading, shipping, process transformation, digital initiatives, incident management, and operational risk management.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commodity Trading, Leadership, Operational Strategies, People Management, Risk-based Decision Making, Risk Management, Safety, Team Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.