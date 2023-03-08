Senior Manager - Turbines Technology

Job summary

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

Responsible for managing a team or organisation to deliver Rotating Equipment engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

About the role:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us as the Senior Manager for Turbines Technology in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be the technical authority for specification of turbines, developing and following the turbines technology road map, conducting due diligence of new turbine models and OEMs, and monitoring the development plans of turbines in offshore wind projects.



Key Accountabilities:

develop, manage and train a technical team

build, update and implement the methodology for this discipline

specify the turbines for offshore wind projects and conduct technical reviews and negotiations of turbine offers, providing technical recommendations

provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle, ensuring that projects are properly resourced

ensure technical knowledge transfer

promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

establish the quality requirements and ensure adherence to them

develop the turbines projection for future projects

develop, negotiate and conduct TDD and development plans of new turbines

Lead innovation, technology and designs that optimise the LCoE of the projects.

Engineering Degree. Desirable: Chartered Engineer.

High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of technical decisions, being able to take those decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of turbine contracts and leading technical relationship with key suppliers.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

Will manage a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers that will need training and development.

Coordination with the other Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, finance, commercial and project engineering teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of synergies within bp.

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

Responsible for managing a team or organisation to deliver Rotating Equipment engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.