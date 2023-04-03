Senior Manager - Value Engineering Offshore Wind

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Senior Manager Value Engineering will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.



You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.



Alongside team members specialising in site assessment, energy yield and metocean this role provides critical inputs to bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the optimisation of the CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield to optimise the LCoE of the project

Develop, manage and train a team to support and cover this discipline

Build, implement and continuously improve the methodology for this discipline

Coordinate technical and commercial disciplines to build the CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield, challenging the information to optimise the LCoE of the project

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle

Manage the team workload, forecasting resources and use of external support

Ensure technical knowledge transfer and lessons learned throughout the discipline

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

Establish the quality requirements and ensure adherence to them

Essential & Desirable Criteria:

Engineering / Science Degree. Desirable MBA.

Minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the value engineering of the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of different technical options, and ability to take decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Entrepreneurial behaviour to ensure that all possible innovative solutions are taken to optimise the LCoE.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

