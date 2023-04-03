Senior Manager - Value Engineering Offshore Wind

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
The Senior Manager Value Engineering will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.
You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.
Alongside team members specialising in site assessment, energy yield and metocean this role provides critical inputs to bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.
Key Accountabilities: