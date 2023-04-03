Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Manager - Value Engineering Offshore Wind

Senior Manager - Value Engineering Offshore Wind

Senior Manager - Value Engineering Offshore Wind

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145564BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

The Senior Manager Value Engineering will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.

You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Alongside team members specialising in site assessment, energy yield and metocean this role provides critical inputs to bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Responsible for the optimisation of the CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield to optimise the LCoE of the project
  • Develop, manage and train a team to support and cover this discipline
  • Build, implement and continuously improve the methodology for this discipline
  • Coordinate technical and commercial disciplines to build the CAPEX, OPEX and energy yield, challenging the information to optimise the LCoE of the project
  • Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole project life cycle
  • Manage the team workload, forecasting resources and use of external support
  • Ensure technical knowledge transfer and lessons learned throughout the discipline
  • Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology
  • Establish the quality requirements and ensure adherence to them

Essential & Desirable Criteria:
  • Engineering / Science Degree. Desirable MBA.
  • Minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.
  • Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the value engineering of the projects.
  • Understanding of the commercial impact of different technical options, and ability to take decisions which maximize the global project benefits.
  • Entrepreneurial behaviour to ensure that all possible innovative solutions are taken to optimise the LCoE.
  • Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

If successful, you will:
  • Manage a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers that will need training and development.
  • Coordinate with the other Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces.
  • Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.
  • Work with procurement, finance, commercial and project engineering teams.
  • Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of synergies within bp.

