Senior Manager, Wind Farm Commissioning

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Come and join us in bp Offshore Wind Construction where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company!

In Construction Services we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. This is a unique opportunity to be in from the beginning and use your experience to set things up right from the beginning.

The role holder will be responsible for all matters related to wind farm commissioning in Construction Services. At the same time provide input to projects based on extensive experience within offshore wind execution projects.

We are seeking someone who is open to learn and take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.

The first priority will always be safety and it is expected that you are a role model when it comes to safety in all you do.

The role can be based out of either Copenhagen DK), Hamburg (DE) London, Sunbury (UK), Utrecht (NL)

The role will be two-fold: The need for senior technical commissioning support and strategies for wind farm projects in development will be a big part of the deliverables At the same time build up the wind farm commissioning structure and procedures

Role model safety and, together with the team, ensure that all people return safe and energised to their loved ones after a workday at bp

Verify project commissioning schedules as input to Construction Strategies

Securitise electrical assumptions for execution phase for wind farm commissioning

Review national grid rules and assumptions in relation to wind farm commissioning

Give input to cyber security assumptions for projects

Participate in gate reviews with focus on wind farm commissioning and new concepts (HVDC, etc.)

Identify opportunities and apply continuous improvement methodology throughout the project and implement learnings from elsewhere in the portfolio

Prepare notes and presentations to internal/external collaborators, in order to inform status, forward strategies and key decision making

Establish models and generic templates for effective cross-portfolio working

You will have an Engineering degree or equivalent, Chartered or Licensed Professional Engineer preferred. Offshore wind execution experience is what matters. The successful candidate will have the following experience:

Demonstrable track record of offshore wind execution experience and accountabilities gained within electrical commissioning

Technical knowledge on the offshore wind high voltage and low voltage electrical system with circa 10 years experience

Capabilities and skills for developing technical tasks and learn to take more capabilities and responsibilities

Extensive experience interfacing and working with engineering & construction personnel and with multi-discipline site teams within electrical and commissioning

Previous experience demonstrating creative and proactive approaches to addressing engineering and procurement-related issues

Able to perform effectively in a team environment, inclusive of demonstrating collaborative, cooperative, flexible, adaptable, respectful, and tactful personal characteristics

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft a career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



