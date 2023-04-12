Senior Manager - Wind Resource & Metocean

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
The Senior Manager for Energy Yield and Meotcean will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.
You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working, using cutting-edge technology and analytics. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s numerical modelling capabilities and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.
This role holds global energy yield and metocean responsibility, leading a team providing critical inputs to bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.
Key Accountabilities: