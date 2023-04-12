Senior Manager - Wind Resource & Metocean

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Senior Manager for Energy Yield and Meotcean will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.



You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working, using cutting-edge technology and analytics. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s numerical modelling capabilities and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.



This role holds global energy yield and metocean responsibility, leading a team providing critical inputs to bids for seabed leases, through design, installation, construction, and operation. These are critical inputs to optimize LCoE.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the assessments and analysis of the wind resource, metocean and energy yield for the offshore wind business

Develop, manage and train a technical team to support this discipline

Build, implement and continuously improve the methodology for this discipline

Design, support contracting and manage wind resource and metocean surveys

Support design of optimal wind farm layouts, maximizing production and optimising LCoE

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the whole life cycle

Manage the team workload, forecasting resources and use of external support

Ensure technical knowledge transfer and lessons learned throughout the discipline

Promote innovation activities to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology

Establish the quality requirements and ensure adherence to them

Essential & Desirable Criteria:

Engineering Degree on the related area. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Experience in managing contracts and leading relationship with key suppliers.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

If successful: