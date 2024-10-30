Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

As bp undertakes a fundamental restructure to its whole business and reinvents to drive to a net zero ambition by 2050 or sooner, the workplace within bp and its working practices also need to change to align with this ambition. The working practices and office designs of today will not be those that are required into the future. Increased flexibility and choice for our people, allied to dynamic, creative human & engaging workplaces in smaller footprints across the globe is what is required to support our ambition.

Why join our team?

The Global Workplace team sits within the People & Culture entity in bp. The team comprises of global Subject Matter Experts and Regional delivery teams who together work with the business to develop and deliver services and solutions complemented by our service partners.

The team is accountable for leading the end-to-end property lifecycle for bp’s corporate office portfolio. Operating in 50 plus countries and over 100 diverse locations the team are central to the transformation of the workplace experience and the associated services. The team has an ambitious transformation agenda across our key locations. The Workplace vision is to build and curate safe, net-zero workplaces that our people love and that helps we believe, work, and connect together, wherever we are in the world.

The Senior Manager Workplace Services AsPac is responsible for the co-development, articulation and implementation of strategy and operational delivery in the AsPac Region. The role holder will:

Lead an international team of workplace, driving the implementation, execution and performance of all workplace operations across the Region

Lead the Vested Workplace supplier partnership relationship in Region as Workplace’s most senior member, working with other bp business leaders to ensure service delivery is implemented, as required by the business to deliver value and great experiences.

Ensure safe, reliable and cost-effective spaces and operations, meeting all financial targets and driving robust financial planning, management and reporting

Ensure operational management activities are driven in a consistent, efficient, and effective manner across the region, while working globally to ensure consistency of Workplace activities where it is beneficial to the business and stakeholders

Ensure suppliers are effectively handled for both risk and performance purposes in line with Global policies and ensuring cost effective, efficient, compliant service delivery

Ensure appropriate governance is developed and implemented with robust documentation and supporting management policies to manage Workplace risk

Ensure global compliance with all local regulatory and legal requirements is continually met

Be an active and authentic member of the global solutions leadership team.

An important requirement is that the individual will become trained to foundation level in the Vested methodology and ensure new team members receive adequate Vested training.

Key Accountabilities

Partners with senior business stakeholders, employee representation bodies, workplace transformation teams, making the best strategic decisions, for bp, as One Team in balancing the needs of different business and functional groups. Manages performance by seeking stakeholder and end user satisfaction input on regular basis

Drives a transformation agenda with supplier partners, teams and stakeholders to deliver market leading workplace solutions and services that achieve standards of excellence others can only aspire to

Develops and delivers workplace solutions with internal and external business partners that are continuously challenged and reviewed, driving adventurous continuous improvement, in line with bp’s culture and values

Promotes a Vested collaborative approach ensuring everyone works together for the common objectives

Manages the implementation of workplace related bp operations management systems, HSE standard, and group defined standards and practices. Understands country (legislative) variations across the region and their implications for workspace provision

Focusses on the outcome of delivering appropriate workplace services in the region, maintaining the highest operational quality levels. Ensuring the workplace (Vested) partner’s focus remains on the aligned objectives and consistently adds autonomous value in line with bp’s values and cultural behaviours. Fulfilling all the Vested bp governance related requirements in the Region as the informed client

Build short- and medium-term operating plans and long-term outlook plans with their teams of workplace consultants and bp regional stakeholders to lead facilities within plan and delegated authority

Owns the operating budget for the operation of regional facilities, and provides reconciliation for other Workplace teams, where service may be matrixed, i.e., rent/service/utility costs

Owns the development of capital plans in relation to preventative and replacement maintenance items, working closely with Real Estate Capital projects

Leads the implementation of services solution at first generation sites. Actively influences senior business stakeholders to gain alignment for implementation and access to supporting resources locally

Leads teams of cross-functional subject matter experts in squads, specifies the team’s strategic orientation, creates company and workplace organisation context and supports the team in achieving the shared goals. Promoting inter-team collaboration, exchange of knowledge, effective communication and new ways of working

Builds strong collaboration across bp and other Workplace and Enabling functions to ensure that all workplace services requirements are always met or exceeded. As well as building and maintaining strong relationships with groups outside of bp and across the workplace industry

Crucial Education :

University or technical college degree in engineering, MBA or equivalent education.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements

Well-developed interpersonal communication style and demonstrable inclusive leadership skills

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful approach whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Good knowledge of managing process efficiency, data quality, systems performance and development, project & programme management and change control, in particular with respect to implementing workplace services outsourcing initiatives

Entrepreneurial thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business inter-connectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding

A successful track record of initiating, leading and managing multiple service functions in a sophisticated environment whilst simultaneously redefining the services

Proven track record of leading and developing inspiring internal and outsourced partnerships and teams to deliver high levels of achievement and innovation

Experience of senior/ strategic leadership within property and workplace services in a large multinational organisation

Previous experience of facilities & property management, preferably in a global enterprise with a diverse range of operations, property types and installations

Proven experience of handling large scale multi-site outsourced FM service contracts and in managing multi $m cross currency operational budgets

Outstanding stakeholder engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high Emotional Intelligence

Desirable criteria

Degree in Facilities management or property management or equivalent facilities experience

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written, collaborative and flexible style

Experience of working globally or in a multi-country setting, with cultural awareness and language skills specific to region

Experience and knowledge of using health and safety, environmental and quality management systems

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance. Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



