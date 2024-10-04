This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People, culture & communications discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our amazing people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.

About the opportunity:

We are looking for a Senior Manager, innovation offer & activation lead, who will be responsible for developing the standards for design thinking, lean start up and agile product methodologies at bp, to unlock innovation and growth opportunities for our organization. Providing clarity on our offer and designing and promoting best methodology through the creation of products and playbooks.

In this role, as the successful candidate, you will be a subject matter expert and leader in this space, with deep experience in applying these methodologies in practice. You will build capability across the business and coaching community, and lead communities of practice. Offer & activation leads are also deep experts deployed to work on some of bp’s most complex transformation challenges.

You will also manage our agility vendors and our team of external partner experts.

You will represent bp externally, and bring in external insights and thought partnership in this space.​

The role will sit within the Business Agility team in People, culture & communications entity.

About the role:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Own the standards for design thinking, lean start up and agile product methodologies at bp, driving consistency of methods and terminology, collaborating closely with Technology

Lead the development and activation of blended learning offers in the agile product and innovation space, which includes online/face to face classroom, clinics, coaching, communities of practice and playbook

Work with the wider business agility and transformation team in some of bp’s most complex challenges and projects, bringing their deep expertise in the product, innovation and growth space

Determine best methodology and how to build associated capability at bp

Run assessments on implementation and the depth of embedded capability at bp

Integrate agility learning content and terminology on wider bp learning offers, and define accreditation​ in conjunction with the wider capability team

Build depth of capability in business agility coaches in key priority areas, working closely with the wider Business Agility team

Own the Agile Product & Innovation community of practice ​

Manage vendor relationships and performance​

Oversee partner coaches, quality of work and ensure learning loops​

Represent bp externally and bring in thought partnership and external trend

About you:

Education :

You will have:

Bachelors Degree

Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Master (PSM) or Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Master (CSM)

Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO I) or Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)

ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Coaching (ICP-ACC)

Design Thinking training

Lean Start Up training

Kanban System Design training

It would also be desirable, but not required, that you have:

ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Team Facilitation (ICP-ATF)

IC Agile - Agility in the Enterprise certification

Systems thinking certification

Lean Portfolio Management training

Experience :

It would be essential that you have:

Significant experience in leading the development and implementation of design thinking, lean start up and agile product development learning plans and affecting culture change​

Deep experience leading or managing change in a largescale operating environment (Business unit level and above)

Experience working with leadership roles and demonstrating influencing skills (VP Level and above)

Ability to translate complex organizational learning into a simple learning plan​

Ability to use external expertise, best methodology and translate ​

Consultancy experience, whether at a consultancy firm or part of an internal consultancy group

Proven ability to scope and implement improvements for complex organisational problems

Experience of working with senior leaders and providing constructive challenge with empathy

Significant professional experience - as a product and agile coach, coaching teams and individuals

Ability to be future-orientated, stay ahead of trends and proactively innovate

Ability to be adaptable, versatile and responsive to change

Ability to be comfortable with ambiguity

Key Skills and Competencies :

Future-focussed strategic thinker

Diagnostics and Problem solving

Impediment management

Data & Insights driven

Measurement (Value realisation)

Deep understanding of customer insights

Relationships – builds collaborative relationships at both a local and global level

Strong organisational capabilities – strategic & business knowledge, commercial understanding, enterprise thinking, systems thinking, consultative, transformation and ability to diagnose complex organisational problems

Strong leadership capabilities – leading teams, thought partnering, partner engagement, communication & change management, mentoring, vendor management

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Skills:

Change Management, Collaborative Partnerships, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer Insights, Data Driven Strategy, Data Insights, Diagnostics, Enterprise Thinking, Leadership, Mentoring, Problem Solving, Relationship Building, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Business Focus, Strategic Thinking, Systems Thinking, Thought Partnership, Value Realization, Vendor Management

