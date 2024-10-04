Job Family Group:Business Support Group
Job Description:
At bp, our people are our most important asset. People, culture & communications discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our amazing people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility. If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.
About the opportunity:
We are looking for a Senior Manager, innovation offer & activation lead, who will be responsible for developing the standards for design thinking, lean start up and agile product methodologies at bp, to unlock innovation and growth opportunities for our organization. Providing clarity on our offer and designing and promoting best methodology through the creation of products and playbooks.
In this role, as the successful candidate, you will be a subject matter expert and leader in this space, with deep experience in applying these methodologies in practice. You will build capability across the business and coaching community, and lead communities of practice. Offer & activation leads are also deep experts deployed to work on some of bp’s most complex transformation challenges.
You will also manage our agility vendors and our team of external partner experts.
You will represent bp externally, and bring in external insights and thought partnership in this space.
The role will sit within the Business Agility team in People, culture & communications entity.
About the role:
In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:
Own the standards for design thinking, lean start up and agile product methodologies at bp, driving consistency of methods and terminology, collaborating closely with Technology
Lead the development and activation of blended learning offers in the agile product and innovation space, which includes online/face to face classroom, clinics, coaching, communities of practice and playbook
Work with the wider business agility and transformation team in some of bp’s most complex challenges and projects, bringing their deep expertise in the product, innovation and growth space
Determine best methodology and how to build associated capability at bp
Run assessments on implementation and the depth of embedded capability at bp
Integrate agility learning content and terminology on wider bp learning offers, and define accreditation in conjunction with the wider capability team
Build depth of capability in business agility coaches in key priority areas, working closely with the wider Business Agility team
Own the Agile Product & Innovation community of practice
Manage vendor relationships and performance
Oversee partner coaches, quality of work and ensure learning loops
Represent bp externally and bring in thought partnership and external trend
About you:
Education:
You will have:
Bachelors Degree
Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Master (PSM) or Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Master (CSM)
Scrum.org certified Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO I) or Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)
ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Coaching (ICP-ACC)
Design Thinking training
Lean Start Up training
Kanban System Design training
It would also be desirable, but not required, that you have:
ICAgile Certified Professional Agile Team Facilitation (ICP-ATF)
IC Agile - Agility in the Enterprise certification
Systems thinking certification
Lean Portfolio Management training
Experience:
It would be essential that you have:
Significant experience in leading the development and implementation of design thinking, lean start up and agile product development learning plans and affecting culture change
Deep experience leading or managing change in a largescale operating environment (Business unit level and above)
Experience working with leadership roles and demonstrating influencing skills (VP Level and above)
Ability to translate complex organizational learning into a simple learning plan
Ability to use external expertise, best methodology and translate
Consultancy experience, whether at a consultancy firm or part of an internal consultancy group
Proven ability to scope and implement improvements for complex organisational problems
Experience of working with senior leaders and providing constructive challenge with empathy
Significant professional experience - as a product and agile coach, coaching teams and individuals
Ability to be future-orientated, stay ahead of trends and proactively innovate
Ability to be adaptable, versatile and responsive to change
Ability to be comfortable with ambiguity
Key Skills and Competencies:
Future-focussed strategic thinker
Diagnostics and Problem solving
Impediment management
Data & Insights driven
Measurement (Value realisation)
Deep understanding of customer insights
Relationships – builds collaborative relationships at both a local and global level
Strong organisational capabilities – strategic & business knowledge, commercial understanding, enterprise thinking, systems thinking, consultative, transformation and ability to diagnose complex organisational problems
Strong leadership capabilities – leading teams, thought partnering, partner engagement, communication & change management, mentoring, vendor management
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!
Apply now!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change Management, Collaborative Partnerships, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer Insights, Data Driven Strategy, Data Insights, Diagnostics, Enterprise Thinking, Leadership, Mentoring, Problem Solving, Relationship Building, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Business Focus, Strategic Thinking, Systems Thinking, Thought Partnership, Value Realization, Vendor Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.