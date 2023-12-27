This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.About the opportunity:We are now looking for a Senior Manager of Control, Automation & Telecomms Engineering, who will join us in Transmission where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets.As the successful candidate, you will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.As the Senior Manager of Control, Automation & Telecomms Engineering you are the technical responsible for defining the protection, control, instrumentation and telecommunications systems of our offshore wind projects. You will drive the reduction of LCoE in your area.About the location:The role will ideally be based in the UK - London or Sunbury offices. Europe and remote can be considered for exceptional candidates with prior offshore wind experience.



Job Description:

About the role:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Develop, lead and train a competent technical team to support and cover Control, Automation & Telecomms Engineering.

Establish, implement and maintain the Control, Automation & Telecomms Engineering methodology that allows the identification and mitigation of the technical risks, and allows the definition of the protection, control, instrumentation and telecommunications systems that optimise LCoE.

Define, specify, review and deliver the SCADA and the Protection, Control and Metering (PCM) systems on each project.

Define, specify, review and deliver the telecommunications system for each project.

Define and support cybersecurity aspects of the projects.

Provide technical expertise to project teams during the project life cycle, ensuring that projects are properly resourced.

Ensure technical knowledge transfer.

Ensure promotion and implementation of innovation, technology and design to ensure the use of most competitive industry technology that optimise the LCoE of the projects.

Establish the Control, Automation & Telecomms Engineering quality requirements and ensure that the design and assessments meet quality requirements.

You will also have the great opportunity to:

Manage a team of engineers specialised in the subject area and support in guiding to the required training and development.

Ensure coordination with the other Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality and project engineering teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring sharing of knowledge and best use of alignments within bp.



About you:

You will have Engineering Degree on the related area. Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.

It would be essential that you have:

Extensive technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 2 offshore wind or similar projects developed.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which improve the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating technical aspects of SCADA and PCM contracts and leading technical relationship with key suppliers.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

Ability to work in a start-up environment.



Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Global Projects, Inclusive Leadership, Leadership, Leadership and Development, Leadership Management, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Offshore Wind, Start-Up Environment, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Team Development, Technical Knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

