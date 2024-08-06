Senior Manager of Installation & Construction

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Project Management Group



Job Description – Installation and Construction Senior Manager (Conifer Systems)

The Installation and Construction Manager is responsible for planning equipment installation and construction projects at Conifer Systems and oversees progress in a timely and cost-effective manner. In this position you will be responsible for budgeting, organization, implementation, and scheduling projects. Putting bid packages together, bidding out the projects, awarding and writing of subcontracts to successful bidders. Qualified candidate will be professional in communication style, a personable leader committed to overall objectives and self-development within the company. Travel required up to 50% of the time.

Supervise and direct equipment installation and construction efforts from start to completion through a network of regional mechanical and electrical contractors.

Qualify and maintain regional mechanical and electrical contractors.

Review equipment plans and specifications, ensure equipment design is installation-friendly, schedule execution of work, identify possible cost savings opportunities and de-risk installation and construction efforts by proactively identifying challenges then planning and mitigating accordingly.

Prepare the budgets for installation and construction efforts to reduce commercial risk at bid stage.

Prepare bid packages and award contracts to successful contractors.

Tracking insurance certificates of subcontractors.

Monitor installation and construction efforts for compliance to applicable regulations.

Meet contractual conditions of performance and verify progress to key milestones and metrics.

Provide feedback to Engineering to improve equipment design for the sake of continual improvement.

Prepare internal and external reports pertaining to the execution status.

Review and disposition requests for information and change requests.

Performs other duties as assigned by manager.

15+ years of proven experience with equipment in operations, commissioning, scheduling and planning, project controls, project or construction management and mechanical and electrical completions coordination

Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, engineering, or related field is a plus but not a requirement

Advanced knowledge of equipment installation and construction management processes, means and methods.

Excellent time and project management skills.

Ability to plan and see the bigger picture.

Leadership and human resource skills.

Competent in conflict and crisis management.

Familiar with scheduling and planning software packages.

Commitment to excellence and high standards.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access).

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Must pass background check and drug test.

Safety and Security - Observes safety and security procedures; Determines appropriate action beyond guidelines; Reports potentially unsafe conditions; Uses equipment and materials properly.

Analytical - Synthesizes complex or diverse information; Collects and researches data; Uses intuition and experience to complement data; Designs workflows and procedures.

Problem Solving - Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner; Gathers and analyzes information skillfully; Develops alternative solutions; Works well in group problem solving situations; Uses reason even when dealing with emotional topics.

Technical Skills - Assesses own strengths and weaknesses; Pursues training and development opportunities; Strives to continuously build knowledge and skills; Shares expertise with others.

Teamwork - Balances team and individual responsibilities; Exhibits objectivity and openness to others' views; Gives and welcomes feedback; Contributes to building a positive team spirit; Puts success of team above own interests; Able to build morale and group commitments to goals and objectives; Supports everyone's efforts to succeed.

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk or hear. The employee is frequently required to stand; walk; sit and use hands.

The employee is occasionally required to reach with hands and arms; climb or balance and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



