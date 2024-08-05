Senior Manager of Wellfield Operations

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Description – Sr. Manager of Wellfield Operations

General Level of Responsibility

Handles complex issues. Serves as an expert over wellfield operations. Leads and manages operational teams and consults with senior management and Landfill partners to formulate and establish plans and policies. Self-motivated with the personal drive to manage people and issues proactively.

Summary

The Sr. Manager of Wellfield Operations leader is responsible for managing the wellfield operation and maintenance team members, and for planning, directing, and implementing the overall safe operation, maintenance, and performance of the gas collection and control systems.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for leading the wellfield operation and maintenance teams that provide wellfield services at landfills associated with Archaea power generation plants and renewable natural gas plants across the U.S.

Ensures operation of all gas collection and control systems in a safe and efficient manner, in compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and prescribed safety and environmental standards as well as compliance with applicable state, federal and local rules and regulations.

Ensures teams members and contractors follow all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures. Leads by example, using required personal protective equipment (safety shoes, FR clothing, safety vest, hearing protection, safety glasses, gloves, and gas monitoring equipment) on job sites and performing all duties in a safe and efficient manner.

Reviews data and reports; ensuring team members maintain correct operation of gas collection and control systems and collection of all required data on time and in accordance with all regulatory and operational requirements.

Communicates effectively with staff members, internal leadership, other operational groups, and Landfill partners to keep all parties informed of site operations and status.

Serves as a technical expert, providing guidance and coordination to assist internal and external teams during equipment troubleshooting and repair.

Manages vendors and third parties as needed to support equipment repairs and replacement.

Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Stands on feet in an upright position for continuous periods of time (Standing).

Raises or lowers objects (weighing up to 60 lbs.) from one level to another regularly (Lifting).

Bends forward by bending at the waist or by bending legs and spine regularly (Stooping and Crouching).

Exerts force up to 60 lbs. to move an object to or away from the employee (Pulling and/or Pushing).

Carries objects in arms or on the shoulders (Carrying).

Picks up objects with fingers (Grasping).

Uses hands and arms to reach for objects (Reaching).

Communicates via talking, hearing, and/or using hand signals.

Utilizes specific vision abilities including close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and ability to adjust focus.

Able to work outdoors in a variety of weather conditions and in potentially hot, cold, and/or noisy environments.

Ability to walk long distances over rough terrain.

Job Specific Competencies

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Attitude (displays positive attitude during wellfield and plant upsets and challenges)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (shows up for work as scheduled and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management, and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Desired Education, Certifications, and Background

Minimum of 15 years in the landfill gas industry is preferred.

Proven experience with landfill gas collection and control system equipment is required.

At least 5 years in a supervisory role managing gas well technicians is preferred.

A valid driver’s license is required.

Ability to pass background check, physical, hearing and DOT drug test is required.

OSHA Safety training and other industry-relevant safety training are a plus.

Skills, Experience

Understanding of landfill gas collection and control system (including gas collection wells, dewatering systems, and flares)

Basic understanding of landfill gas beneficial use and processing.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to work proactively with minimal supervision and oversight.

Ability to read, interpret and convey contents from documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to read and interpret plan and detail drawings.

Ability to follow and provide instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Ability to solve complex problems that include a variety of variables.

Good time management and planning skills; ability to keep track of and meet schedules/deadlines.

Ability to effectively write reports and correspondence.

Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

High level of accountability.

Mechanical aptitude.

Ability to lead and motivate employees to perform at their highest potential.

High level of computer proficiency (experience using MS Word, Excel, and email systems).



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

