Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Senior Manager of Wellfield Operations leader is responsible for managing the wellfield operation and maintenance team members, and for planning, directing, and implementing the overall safe operation, maintenance, and performance of the gas collection and control systems. Position requires approximately 75% travel.

This individual will handle complex issues, serve as an expert over wellfield operations, leads and manage operational teams and consult with senior management and landfill partners to formulate and establish plans and policies. They will be self-motivated with the personal drive to manage people and issues proactively.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for leading the wellfield operation and maintenance teams that provide wellfield services at landfills associated with Archaea power generation plants and renewable natural gas plants across the U.S.

Ensures operation of all gas collection and control systems in a safe and efficient manner, in compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and prescribed safety and environmental standards as well as compliance with applicable state, federal and local rules and regulations.

Ensures teams members and contractors follow all plant and landfill safety policies and procedures. Leads by example, using required personal protective equipment (safety shoes, FR clothing, safety vest, hearing protection, safety glasses, gloves, and gas monitoring equipment) on job sites and performing all duties in a safe and efficient manner.

Reviews data and reports; ensuring team members maintain correct operation of gas collection and control systems and collection of all required data on time and in accordance with all regulatory and operational requirements.

Communicates effectively with staff members, internal leadership, other operational groups, and Landfill partners to keep all parties informed of site operations and status.

Serves as a technical expert, providing guidance and coordination to assist internal and external teams during equipment troubleshooting and repair.

Manages vendors and third parties as needed to support equipment repairs and replacement.

Essential education

Minimum of 15 years in the landfill gas industry is preferred

Proven experience with landfill gas collection and control system equipment is required

At least 5 years in a supervisory role managing gas well technicians is preferred

OSHA Safety training and other industry-relevant safety training are a plus

Essential experience

Understanding of landfill gas collection and control systems (including gas collection wells, dewatering systems, and flares)

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage and prioritize project needs.

Basic understanding of landfill gas beneficial use and processing.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to work proactively with minimal supervision and oversight.

Ability to read, interpret and convey contents from documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to read and interpret plan and detail drawings.

Ability to follow and provide instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Ability to solve complex problems that include a variety of variables.

Good time management and planning skills; ability to keep track of and meet schedules/deadlines.

Ability to effectively write reports and correspondence.

Good verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

High level of accountability.

Excellent attention to detail.

Mechanical aptitude.

Ability to lead and motivate employees to perform at their highest potential.

High level of computer proficiency (experience using MS Word, Excel, and email systems).

Ability to pass background check and DOT drug test is required.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $111,000 - $158,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.