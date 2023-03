Job summary

bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!



The Senior Manager – Foundations Package (Offshore Wind) is responsible for the delivery of major (>Eur 300M) foundation packages for a bp offshore wind project. At a portfolio level, you will establish the process, procedures and tools to be used. Within a project you will balance the competing drivers of quality, cost and schedule to achieve project objectives. You will collaborate with other functions to manage suppliers, and package risk. You will manage interfaces with other packages and project activity, orientated to optimise the Levelised Cost of Energy.

Senior Manager – Foundations Package (Offshore Wind)

In this role You will: