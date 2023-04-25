Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

The Senior Manager – Site Survey will be a key role within bp’s new Offshore Wind Engineering team. It represents a unique opportunity to make a huge difference to our renewables business.

You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and craft the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

What you will deliver

Responsible for delivery of survey and position services on behalf of the offshore wind business, in accordance with industry and bp group standards.

Understand the current and future demands by working with the regions and central engineering teams

Works with other offshore wind engineering teams and survey and positioning teams in other bp group entities to prioritise work and manage peaks

Identifies synergies, efficiencies and opportunities to contribute to improving project economics.

Participates in global survey and positioning communications to ensure that regional lessons are shared and global learnings are incorporated into regional activities.

Seeks and identifies opportunities to deploy new technologies and innovation in survey and positioning activities through collaboration with external contractors, manufacturers, other bp entities

Communicate survey and positioning successes and improvement opportunities

Identify development opportunities for others and provide support, mentoring and positive challenge to support development of colleagues.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Degree qualified in Surveying Science or Geodesy.

Professional accreditation, such as Chartered or Registered Surveyor.

Regional and central survey and positioning delivery experience or relevant industry experience.

At least 10 years survey and positioning operations and technical experience.

Contractor management including preparing specifications, tender reviews, execution and performance management.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision.

You will work with

Will manage a team of engineers specialised in the discipline, with a mix of senior and junior engineers that will need training and development.

Coordination with the other Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, finance, commercial and project engineering teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of synergies within bp.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!