Grade H Responsible for supporting leaders through delivery of value-added analysis, research and reporting to provide business understanding and control, including provision of market risk models and analytics and ensuring regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Job Title: Senior Market Risk Analyst



Location: London Canary Wharf 3 days/ home working 2 days



In T&S (Trading & Shipping), our purpose is to power and navigate a constantly evolving world. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.



This role sits within the Gas and Power Trading International (GPTI) Commodity Risk team and is accountable for providing deep business understanding on risk measurement and control. This highly analytical role holds the primary interface into the trading team and requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.



Key accountabilities:

Reporting daily MVaR, exposures, and stress testing with an ability to explain the key underlying drivers of them in a way both front office and upper management can understand.

Actively work with Front Office in understanding the trading strategies underpinning the risk that are being measured.

Deliver timely, meticulous, and accurate reporting and analytics that provide insight into risks of GPTI business activities to support business decision making and strengthen the control environment.

Provide constructive challenge and independent insights to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Strong analytical skills including the ability to understand and communicate sophisticated transactions with embedded optionality as well as the ability to assess the market risk impact of those transactions on an existing portfolio.

Ability to perform under time pressure and work to rigid deadlines.

Strong numeracy and advanced Excel or Python skills ability.

Good problem-solving skills with the ability to understand complex energy supply chains and reflect them in a model.

Familiarity with the basic principles of market risk measurement and control.

Understanding the alternative methods available to calculate value-at-risk, define appropriate risk factors, account for non-linear instruments, etc.

Familiarity with the practical difficulties/limitations of MVaR and other risk measures (volumetric limits, Greeks, etc) either through working in the middle office or a front office role.

Sound understanding of the need for a robust risk management framework in a trading environment.

Good understanding of the fundamentals of energy trading, including familiarity with derivatives and other trading instruments.

Wide knowledge and good understanding of energy trading markets, specifically LNG.

Essential education:A university degree or proven experience in a quantitative subject area is a requirement.Professional qualification in financial analysis (e.g. CFA), risk management, business or operations research is also desirable.Essential experience and job requirements: