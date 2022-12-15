Grade H Responsible for supporting leaders through delivery of value-added analysis, research and reporting to provide business understanding and control, including provision of market risk models and analytics and ensuring regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.
Job Title: Senior Market Risk Analyst
Location: London Canary Wharf 3 days/ home working 2 days
In T&S (Trading & Shipping), our purpose is to power and navigate a constantly evolving world. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.
This role sits within the Gas and Power Trading International (GPTI) Commodity Risk team and is accountable for providing deep business understanding on risk measurement and control. This highly analytical role holds the primary interface into the trading team and requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.
Key accountabilities: