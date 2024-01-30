Senior Marketing Manager Germany

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Grade FResponsible for leading the marketing organization at a country level, using highly advanced technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and rigorous implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coaching and sharing of best practice.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

As a Marketing professional, you will cultivate a deep understanding of the external category environment and the consumer, driving the implementation of innovative marketing initiatives.

A team of highly skilled marketing professionals from various disciplines will be led and motivated by you, as you create a comprehensive activity plan for the next 24 months.

You will have a key role in implementing a consumer-oriented approach to drive our retail business and contribute to our ambitious target of doubling customer interactions by 2030, as the person in charge of the marketing strategy.

Nurturing talent and building a positive work environment will be a key focus, as you demonstrate care and a desire to succeed.

In your role as a core member of both the country and marketing leadership teams, you will be held accountable for marketing investment and play a role in driving key brand health and performance metrics.

In a global and regional matrix organization, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to shape the 5-year marketing strategy and develop annual marketing plans that drive business objectives.

Your primary responsibility will involve advocating for the value of marketing investment throughout the organization, exerting influence at senior levels both locally and globally.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Extensive marketing experience, including leadership positions, showcasing a deep understanding of delivering multi-year marketing strategies in a fast-paced retail environment.

Established track record of motivating, influencing, and energizing high-performing teams.

The candidate should have experience in a matrix organization.

Extensive understanding of performance marketing, preferably in the retail convenience industry.

Proficient in operating across different marketing channels, including loyalty programs, ATL, and onsite activation.

History of questioning the established norms to provide value for customers.

Fluent in German and English (verbal & writing).

Aptitude to sway at a senior level locally, regionally, and globally.

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (budget planning, RCOP, performance management).

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Our staff is held in high esteem and we furnish them with a wide range of benefits, including competitive pay, opportunities for career progression, and a work environment that encourages support.



