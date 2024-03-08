Senior Materials & Corrosion Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsibilities

Provide upstream corrosion and materials engineering expertise to other squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, Turnarounds and Subsea) to handle corrosion and erosion threats on equipment for which they are the Equipment Class Owner.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to handle risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Support corrosion threat assessments for production regions and projects and development of Corrosion and Materials mitigation programs across IM and other teams.

Develop performance management dashboards for IM programs with regional teams. Review and endorse corrosion-related metrics (e.g. corrosion control matrices and LOPC data) and intervene where appropriate.

Work with digital or I&E engineering teams to develop corrosion & materials related technology programs, develop use cases for operations and projects and support deployment within operating regions.

Integrate with associated teams to ensure adequate equipment care, including production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, structural & civil engineering, and pipeline engineering.

Develop central tools and processes, and prepare and update central guidance documents, workflows, or procedures, as required.

Provide corrosion and materials engineering support to incident investigations.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Continuous improvement of bp related technical standards based on best industry practices, best site practices and lessons learned, and support / lead their implementation in our operating sites.

Lead / support visible performance management definition, tools, processes, and cadence to drive excellence in the mechanical integrity of our operations.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors.



Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Support staff development of junior engineers

Education

Must have education requirements:

Degree in Corrosion or Materials Engineering related field (e.g., chemical engineering, chemistry, mechanical engineering, civil engineering).

Post graduate certification in corrosion.

Must have certifications:

Professional accreditation e.g., Professional Engineer, Chartered Engineer (IOM3, IChemE, Institute of Corrosion).

Preferred education/certifications:

Experience of API 580 and API 581 risk-based inspection method.

Certification and/or in-depth knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO/ ENI AS Standards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years’ experience working in the field of Corrosion or Materials Engineering in oil and gas production.

Total years of experience:



Must have experiences/skills:

Operational corrosion management experience.

Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations. These include:

Materials selection

Failure investigation

Corrosion mechanisms in both refining and production processes

Oilfield chemical treatments for corrosion control

RBA (risk-based assessment)

RBI (risk-based inspection)

Corrosion monitoring

Corrosion management systems

Fabric maintenance / painting

Cathodic protection

Erosion and erosion management

Familiar with industry standards for corrosion and integrity management and their application.

Experience in bringing value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

People leadership, teamwork and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

Familiar with process design, process safety and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Good to have experiences/skills:

Welding.

Sour service.

Integrity management in oil and gas projects.

Inspection traditional techniques (UT / radiography / visual) and advanced techniques.

Metallographic analysis review and interpretation

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service mentality

Shift support : Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners

% Travel requirements : No



This position is not available for remote working



