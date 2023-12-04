Senior Materials, Corrosion & Inspection Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing specialist Corrosion engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Senior Refinery Materials, Corrosion & Inspection Engineer

In this role you will support refinery corrosion and integrity management activities through the following:

Providing subject matter expertise on corrosion and materials issues, corrosion threats to refinery operations and other teams.

Develop and implement corrosion management strategies at a global and facility level for refineries.

Support materials selection for refinery projects

Writing and implementing corrosion management practices and guidance documents for refinery projects and operations.

Carrying out DMR’s to define the applicable degradation threats, IOW’s and corrosion control barriers.

Work with Pressure Systems Integrity Engineers / Inspectors to develop RBI equipment inspection coverage requirements, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis.

Reviewing incidents and lessons learned / high value learnings for input to projects design.

Collating and reviewing corrosion related LOPC data and developing improvement strategies.

Providing input to TAR strategies related to materials and corrosion issues.

Providing corrosion & materials support during TAR’s on discovery issues and remediation options.

Supports implementation of global improvement programs related to corrosion & materials.

Mentoring and developing junior materials & corrosion engineers.

What you will need to be successful:

Operational experience as a corrosion engineer in refineries

BSc or MSc degree as corrosion science, materials science, metallurgy, chemical or mechanical engineering.

Professional / Chartered Engineer.

Fluent written and spoken English language skills.

Materials selection for refining facilities

Experience with Risk Based Assessment to API 580/581

Experience with inspection and corrosion data management systems

Familiar with chemical treatments for refining units

Familiar with corrosion monitoring techniques

Awareness of basic and advanced NDE techniques

Ability to influence and lead in materials and corrosion management.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) to influence internal/external key stakeholders



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Corrosion management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection robotics, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials of construction, Materials threat assessment and barrier selection



