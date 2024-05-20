Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis:

The Senior Materials Corrosion and Inspection Engineer supports the Integrity Management Discipline Lead in defining, delivering & monitoring performance of world class PSI strategies & anomalies identification/management for bpTT operating assets following best in class risk-based inspection methodology & NDT techniques. Responsible for defining inspection strategies, monitoring their execution, assess inspection results and identifying anomalies including risk categorization & mitigation. The role will act as equipment class owner for piping, pressure vessels and tanks.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide integrity management expertise to other squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, Turnarounds and Subsea) to handle corrosion and erosion threats on equipment for which they are the Equipment Class Owner.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to handle risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Support corrosion threat assessments for production regions and projects and provide input to the development of Corrosion and Materials mitigation programs across IM and other teams.

Develop performance management dashboards for IM programs with regional teams. Review and endorse integrity-related metrics (e.g. corrosion control matrices and LOPC data) and intervene where appropriate.

Work with digital or I&E engineering teams to develop integrity related technology programs, develop use cases for operations and projects and support deployment within operating regions.

Integrate with associated teams to ensure adequate equipment care, including production chemistry, corrosion pressure systems integrity, structural & civil engineering, and pipeline engineering.

Support the development central tools and processes, and review and provide feedback to central guidance documents, workflows, or procedures, as required.

Provide integrity management support to incident investigations.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Provide input to continuous improvement of bp related technical standards based on best industry practices, best site practices and lessons learned, and support / lead their implementation in our operating sites.

Lead / support visible performance management definition, tools, processes, and cadence to drive excellence in the mechanical integrity of our operations.

Perform Fitness-for-Service, Remaining Life Assessment, Risk Assessment, & other key engineering calculations in support of IM workflows.

Develop/Update Equipment Strategies & prepare statements of inspection requirements (SOIR) which align with RBI outputs & IM performance standards.

Collaborating closely with other subject areas through work development, investigating, advising, & making recommendations based on problems identified during assessment.

Thickness inspection management & analysis.

Corrosion management & analysis.

Inspection plan development/ optimization.

Integrity assessment/assurance activities like FFS, Corrosion Evaluations & Remaining Life Studies.

Degradation evaluations related to pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping circuits, fired equipment, flares, aboveground storage tanks, &/or pressure relief devices.

Essential Education:

Degree in Mechanical or Materials Engineering related field (e.g., chemical engineering, chemistry, mechanical engineering, civil engineering.)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Must have skills/experiences:

15+ years’ experience working in the field of Integrity Management in oil and gas production .

Experience with API 580 and API 581 risk-based inspection methods.

Certification and application of API 570, 571,510 and 653

Good working knowledge in key sections of ASME Sec Div. 1/2, ASME Sec V, ASME Sec IX, ASME Sec Il, ASME B31.3/ B31.1/B31.4/ B31.8, ASME PCC-2.

Capacity to create work scopes, welding/major repairs plans, and risk-based inspection procedures.

Leading incident investigations and root cause analysis

Strong presentation, communication and influencing skills working across multiple engineering disciplines and management

Professional accreditation e.g., Professional Engineer, Chartered Engineer

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.