Senior Materials & Corrosion Engineer

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a Materials & Corrosion Engineer. Collaborating with the Materials & Welding Engineering Manager, this role is an opportunity to join bp’s Engineering team within Innovation and Engineering (I&E), providing technical support to the wider bp businesses. The M&C Engineer is responsible for providing specialist materials, and corrosion engineering expertise primarily passionate about our global refineries but also including I&E technology focus areas, bp’s NetZero aims and major projects.

The successful individual will work closely with other fields, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems both at the design stage and in operations. The role involves applying engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices while ensuring integrated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation are implemented.

Providing subject matter expertise in the fields of refinery corrosion and materials, plus working with related engineering, project and operations teams, e.g., quality, process and process safety, mechanical, electrical, pipelines, etc.

Provide technical expertise to produce I&E materials and corrosion engineering deliverables, which may include:

Identifying credible corrosion and materials related damage mechanisms associated with existing refinery operations and projects.

Material selection, qualification, and failure analysis.

Predicting corrosion threat severity and impact,

Recommending and defining corrosion control programmes and mitigative barriers for managing corrosion threats across the life cycle of refinery units,

Assuring quality and compliance against key performance indicators and raising issues of engineering integrity as appropriate.

Ensure standard process in corrosion and materials selection is captured through digital applications, Engineering Technical Practices, and industry standards.

Own the development of project design philosophies that impact materials and corrosion management, producing the scope definition, equipment specifications, supporting engineering calculations, construction, commissioning, and start-up requirements, along with aligning with existing operations.

Supporting major project concept development studies and material selection activities.

Provide technical input to technology development initiatives.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Identifying, quantifying, and communicating risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business.

Representation of bp in relevant industry working groups and committees.

Actively contributing to the materials, corrosion, and inspection engineering community of practice to share knowledge and systematically embed lessons.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree in Corrosion Engineering, Materials Science/Engineering, Metallurgy, Chemistry or similar.

Significant, proven experience in the management of corrosion through design, installation, and operation of refinery units.

Materials and Corrosion engineering subject matter expertise, including:

Technical expertise in corrosion threats from refinery project Concept Selection through to end of service life.

Expertise in developing Material Selection Reports including Materials Selection Diagrams.

A deep technical understanding of industry codes and standards as applied to refinery equipment materials.

Deep understanding of integrity operating windows and how they influence Materials Selection and Corrosion Management.

Experience of materials and corrosion related laboratory testing and their use supporting both projects and refinery operations.

Experience in applying degradation modelling to support operational flexibility, material selection and management of integrity through the life of a refinery unit.

Expertise in defining, implementing and monitoring corrosion barriers, e.g., mitigation chemicals, IOW’s, cathodic protection systems, pipe coating specifications, etc.

A detailed understanding of monitoring requirements to assure barrier effectiveness during operation.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights.

Desirable experience

Broad Materials and Corrosion selection for oil & gas, bio-feed and hydrogen storage/transportation applications

Awareness of non-metallic materials selection, including elastomers

Awareness of basic and advanced inspection techniques

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g., Chartered Engineer, and/or P.E. status, in a relevant field).

