Senior Measurement Engineer

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



Provides expertise in all aspects of Integrated Energy Company Measurement and Analyser Systems (M&AS) to bp projects, operations and the organisation at large.

Provides M&AS performance management expertise to global production assets.

Specifically carries out data collection and validation from field devices; raises, investigates, and resolves mismeasurement and misallocations; compiles and recommends issuance of the monthly production report.

Deep knowledge and ability to give insight to Regulatory and Commercial compliance activities.

Provides specialist knowledge in measurement uncertainty analysis, mass balance and allocation calculations.

Ensures M&AS reporting is technically defensible.

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance management data and team feedback / periodic reviews.

Guides the MoC process. Relevant support activities involve regulatory compliance, deviations from internal and external standards, design review, procurement support, life cycle operability & category management.

Works with hazard identification and risk assessment processes, especially on analyser systems. These processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability Studies, Bowties and Risk Action Plans.

Provides M&AS expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional measurement systems.

Embraces bp’s DE&I culture.

A relevant degree in science or engineering

Professional accreditation (PE or CEng).

Extensive proven experience in measurement engineering or measurement science.

Several years proven experience working with an operator in the Oil & Gas industry.

Demonstrable track record in the performance management of measurement systems in line with ISO 10012.

Use of statistical tools for measurement, in particular estimating measurement uncertainty.

Demonstrable track record of working in inter-disciplinary engineering teams.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



