A new exciting opportunity as arisen for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to join us in Sunbury.
Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?
On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.
To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to join our growing team.
Initially you will provide technical oversight and verification of the project scope and deliver operational readiness to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up. As GTA Phase 1 approaches start-up in 2023, you will transition into the Facilities Squad and will have the great opportunity to ensure that pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization.
The role will be located in Sunbury, with a bias to full time in the Sunbury office once operations commence in Mauritania and Senegal, in order to provide strong collaboration within the Production Delivery Unit. There will be occasional travel to site.
Key Accountabilities:
In the project phase you will have the opportunity to set the operation up for success by supporting a wide range of Operations Readiness activities, such as:
As we transition into operations, your focus will change and you will drive safe and reliable operations by:
Essential Experience:
It is also desirable that you have:
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!