Job summary

A new exciting opportunity as arisen for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to join us in Sunbury.



Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?



On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.



To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to join our growing team.



Initially you will provide technical oversight and verification of the project scope and deliver operational readiness to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up. As GTA Phase 1 approaches start-up in 2023, you will transition into the Facilities Squad and will have the great opportunity to ensure that pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization.



The role will be located in Sunbury, with a bias to full time in the Sunbury office once operations commence in Mauritania and Senegal, in order to provide strong collaboration within the Production Delivery Unit. There will be occasional travel to site.

Key Accountabilities:



In the project phase you will have the opportunity to set the operation up for success by supporting a wide range of Operations Readiness activities, such as:

Reviewing and verifying project documents and participating in project related activities, identifying any risks and vulnerabilities.

Reviewing management of change relating to mechanical equipment to make sure the impact to operations and region stakeholders is correctly represented.

Being responsible for discipline technical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning and start-up procedures.

Develop, review and give technical approval for mechanical operations documentation requiring operations and engineering input.

Supporting the maintenance build activity, including reviewing and approving mechanical generic and specific equipment strategies.

Developing site and regional processes and procedures for the operate phase.

As we transition into operations, your focus will change and you will drive safe and reliable operations by:

Providing mechanical engineering expertise by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine mechanical engineering calculations and analyses related to static equipment failure modes.

Providing discipline expertise to: management of changes, brownfield projects and modifications.

Providing discipline expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes, including performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations (OPTIMA).

Updating the discipline technical content of Equipment equipment Strategies strategies based on equipment performance feedback and perform periodic review of the maintenance management system and Operator Workbench effectiveness.

Performing reliability analysis for mechanical equipment.

Providing discipline expertise to delivery of regional actions.

Essential Experience:

A degree in Mechanical Engineering and Chartered Engineer status.

Experience and technical expertise in engineering, maintenance and operation of mechanical equipment in oil & gas processing facilities.

Deep knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical engineering, and proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment.

Proven track record of managing risks, vulnerabilities and failures, including root cause failure analysis.

General knowledge of other engineering disciplines.

Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Demonstrated strong influencing and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork.

Ability to develop new skills quickly.

It is also desirable that you have:

Prior experience of LNG operations.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!