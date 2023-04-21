Job summary

A new exciting opportunity has arisen for a Senior Mechanical Engineer to join us in Sunbury. As a Senior Mechanical Engineer you will support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.



At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.

To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.

The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead.

This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs and vectors. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.

The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.



The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.

Key Accountabilities:

Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages.

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers.

Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed and execute project stages.

Supports the engineering leadership in compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and input to the BOD.

Maintains oversight of performance of contractor for discipline scope.

Input to key decisions (Mechanical philosophies and scope), with ownership of all Mechanical related decisions.

Ensures key stakeholders (inc. S&ORA) are actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Responsible for input to the preparation of Mechanical procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and performance management of non-centralised procurement.

Support BP centralized procurement of relevant packages.

Essential Education:

Bachelor degree in Mechanical or equivalent.

Essential Experience and job requirements:

Experience of overseeing Mechanical engineering work in a Contractor’s Design Office including piping, layout and valve design.

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, managing Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and good knowledge of project processes.

Experience working with Main Mechanical Contractors through project stages.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and project leadership.

Experience of operator practices application and importance of such.

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.

Desirable criteria:

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer.

Experience as a Mechanical lead engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across related disciplines and manage contractors.

General knowledge of downstream or similar applications.

Experience of front end stages of capital projects.

Experience working on projects across all project stages.

Good understanding of regulatory requirements (depending on location).

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits: