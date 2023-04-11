Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

BP AGT is looking for Senior Mechanical Engineer who will be responsible for providing specialist Static Mechanical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.



Key accountabilities:

Provides Mechanical engineering support within defined area of responsibility, which may include building new facilities, modifying existing assets, working within operations to develop and implement maintenance programmes, and/or monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties

Assists with tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Acts as a point of contact on discipline-related questions and supports management of data and delivery of analyses.

Regularly interacts with operations and maintenance personnel in the field to enrich own operations knowledge and supports the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Identifies and delivers recommendations for process improvements and optimisation and assists in coordinating Management of Change (MoC) processes.

Actively participates in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers

Checks completion of tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems and projects, working with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors

Develops and applies designated technical practices for controlling the quality/health/safety/environmental/commercial outcomes of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.

Acts as coordinator or reviewer for Mechanical engineering related Management of Change (MoC), managing action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Supports efforts to ensure Mechanical engineering risks are understood, controlled and continuously reduced to deliver safe operating results, networking internally and sharing applied information and learnings.

Carries out tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Develops and maintains current knowledge of own technical specialty including understanding Mechanical engineering technical practices and regularly interacting with relevant operations and maintenance personnel in the field to support the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the quality/health/safety/environmental/commercial outcome

It will be essential to have:

Qualified to degree level in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.

Chartered Professional Engineer.

Major experience in a relevant discipline engineering position.

Deep discipline expertise with good track record of multi-discipline integration

Must have strong general experience with Mechanical, Piping and Valve design and integrity management processes.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value are delivered

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the team, Contractors and leadership.

Working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the mechanical design of the facility.

It will be a preference to have: