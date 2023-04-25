Senior Mechanical Engineer

Job summary

Provision of mechanical engineering expertise and judgment, in service of the assets, working closely with Squad Leads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering input to resolve.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

The position will report to the Rotating and Mechanical Equipment Discipline Lead.

Key Accountabilities:

Provides mechanical engineering to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine calculations and analyses. (Comment: Relevant teams include Projects & Mods, IM, Maintenance, Programme Execution.)

Provides mechanical engineering to MoCs and to brownfield projects and modifications. (Comment: Relevant support activities involve regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability, Category Management and SQM activities.)

Participate in risk assessments, including critical equipment deferrals in a maintenance management system (SAP). (Comment: Relevant hazard identification and risk assessment processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties and Risk Action Plans.)

Provide ME expertise in performing incident investigations and defect elimination projects, and share the lesson learned with mechanical community.

Provides engineering expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations (OPTIMA).

Day-to-day resolution of technical queries from site to ensure timely completion of requests. Particular attention will be provided to resolution of technical integrity issues across interfaces of inspection, testing, maintenance, and condition monitoring. Tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Actively participate in BP technical networks & communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and have close links with specialists and engineers of all disciplines, and across other parts of the organization .

Technically evaluate request for exceptions/deviations/deferrals to relevant standards and specifications and advise the Mechanical Discipline Lead/Engineering Discipline Manager on technical integrity issues.

Education & Experience Required:

Degree in a relevant Engineering degree e.g. mechanical.

Chartered Engineer / PE.

10+ years major projects and operations experience including gas processing.

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to rotating equipment, and proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for rotating equipment.

Grade GResponsible for managing a team to deliver Mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.