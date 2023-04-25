Senior Mechanical Engineer

Provision of mechanical engineering expertise and judgment, in service of the assets, working closely with Squad Leads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering input to resolve.
Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.
The position will report to the Rotating and Mechanical Equipment Discipline Lead.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for managing a team to deliver Mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.