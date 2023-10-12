Senior Mechanical Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for providing specialist Mechanical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Assurance of Engineering Contractor key deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Project requirements.

Single point of contact in the BP Kwinana Renewable Fuels project for assigned Static / Rotating equipment packages and mechanical scope items.

Assuring compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and Codes & Standards.

Coordinates input and ensures buy-ins from the various site entities for assigned mechanical scope.

Guiding contractor to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions to achieve standardized design for the various sites.

Takes ownership of assigned technical issues and drives towards pragmatic solutions.

Input to key decisions (Mechanical and multi discipline), with ownership of assigned Mechanical related decisions.

Ensures the Mechanical Tas are actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Provides guidance and mentorship for the execution of mechanical procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings, bid evaluations, etc., and performance management of the Engineering contractor who will have overall accountability for procurement for the Project.

Essential Education

Degree in Mechanical Engineering discipline.

Chartered or Professional Engineer status (preferable)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proven extensive experience in relevant discipline engineering position (typically + 10 years relevant experience).

Experience working in a subject area leadership role, managing Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major Projects.

Good understanding of International Standards (e.g. ASME, API, EN, etc.)

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and bp leadership.

Must have experience with Static equipment (e.g. pressure vessels, heat exchangers, storage tanks, packaged equipment, etc.), Piping and Valve design, and procurement.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Compliance Assurance, Contractor Management, Deliverables Management, Engineering Practices, Engineering Standards, Ensure Compliance, Heat Exchangers, Leadership, Major Projects, Monitoring and data interpretation, Operations and maintenance, Package Equipment, People Management, Piping, Pressure Vessels, Preventive Maintenance, Problem Resolution, Procurement, Project Specifications, Quality, Quality Control, Static Equipments, Storage Tanks, Valve Design



Legal Disclaimer:

