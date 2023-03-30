Job summary

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

The Senior Metocean Engineer (offshore wind) will provide metocean expertise across a growing portfolio of wind energy projects at bp, ranging from the appraisal phase through to design, execution, and operation. Bp’s ambition is to have 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and this role will play a key part in achieving this.

This role will involve working closely with the central metocean team within bp and wider stakeholders such as project optimisation, design, and value engineering colleagues, to ensure that the metocean criteria is well-understood, risk and uncertainty is managed, and design parameters used for offshore structures are appropriate and safe.

The Senior Metocean Engineer (offshore wind) role would ideally be based at either our Sunbury-on-Thames or Aberdeen offices, however, we are open to discussing flexible and remote working options. This role is a senior-level position in bp’s expanding Wind Farm Design and Levelised Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. The successful candidate will report directly to the Energy Yield and Metocean Manager for offshore wind.

The ideal candidate will have a track record of delivering metocean guidance and analysis with specific experience in driving value from advancements in the Site Conditions Assessment (SCA) process in support of offshore wind projects. They should be naturally inquisitive, with a desire for a fundamental understanding of metocean processes and be able to demonstrate and justify the use of company resources that is commensurate with the level of uncertainty – and risk - being managed.

The successful candidate will be an effective communicator who listens carefully to business needs and can identify opportunities – and communicate them successfully - to a wide range of stakeholders, both internally and externally.

This role will also include the management and direct provision of technical services in site suitability studies, site selection, metocean measurement deployment and metocean modelling etc.

Key Responsibilities

Preparation, procurement, Interpretation, and analysis of measured and hindcast metocean data sets.

Plan, manage, and contribute to metocean reports, data accusation, design basis documents, and site conditions assessments where appropriate.

Collaborate effectively with the central metocean team to drive forwards best practices in modelling and measurement of metocean criteria and implement these advancements in real projects.

Liaise with external regulatory and standards bodies to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards is achieved.

Support metocean and floating LiDAR measurement campaigns, working closely with measurement contractors and internal stakeholders to optimise data collection and analysis.

Contribute to the development of technical specifications for metocean equipment and services, including evaluation of bids and recommendations for contract award.

Provide technical support and guidance to junior team members, fostering an environment of continuous improvement and knowledge sharing.

Actively participate in industry forums, conferences, and working groups to stay current with industry best practices and standards.

Essential Experience Job Requirements

5 + years’ experience in a similar role, ideally with a focus on offshore wind.

A degree in oceanography, meteorology, or engineering - or a closely aligned discipline.

Extensive experience in development of metocean design criteria, including the quantification of uncertainty and its propagation through the design process.

An in-depth knowledge of instrument limitations and configurations for measuring wind, wave and current.

Experience in the application of numerical models including in one (or more) of the following: CFD, atmospheric, waves or ocean circulation.

A track record of innovation and leadership in the development of non-standard approaches to analysis metocean criteria.

Some awareness of the limitations of machine learning techniques – in particular regarding their limitations when applied to extreme value problems.

Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing in a clear and succinct manner.

Desirable criteria

Masters or PhD level in meteorology, mathematics, or engineering.

Knowledge of relevant industry standards for Oil & Gas, offshore fixed and floating facilities and how these should and can be applied to offshore wind.

