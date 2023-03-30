The Senior Metocean Engineer (offshore wind) will provide metocean expertise across a growing portfolio of wind energy projects at bp, ranging from the appraisal phase through to design, execution, and operation. Bp’s ambition is to have 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and this role will play a key part in achieving this.
This role will involve working closely with the central metocean team within bp and wider stakeholders such as project optimisation, design, and value engineering colleagues, to ensure that the metocean criteria is well-understood, risk and uncertainty is managed, and design parameters used for offshore structures are appropriate and safe.
The Senior Metocean Engineer (offshore wind) role would ideally be based at either our Sunbury-on-Thames or Aberdeen offices, however, we are open to discussing flexible and remote working options. This role is a senior-level position in bp’s expanding Wind Farm Design and Levelised Cost of Energy team within the new Offshore Wind business area. The successful candidate will report directly to the Energy Yield and Metocean Manager for offshore wind.
The ideal candidate will have a track record of delivering metocean guidance and analysis with specific experience in driving value from advancements in the Site Conditions Assessment (SCA) process in support of offshore wind projects. They should be naturally inquisitive, with a desire for a fundamental understanding of metocean processes and be able to demonstrate and justify the use of company resources that is commensurate with the level of uncertainty – and risk - being managed.
The successful candidate will be an effective communicator who listens carefully to business needs and can identify opportunities – and communicate them successfully - to a wide range of stakeholders, both internally and externally.
This role will also include the management and direct provision of technical services in site suitability studies, site selection, metocean measurement deployment and metocean modelling etc.
Key Responsibilities
Essential Experience Job Requirements
Desirable criteria
