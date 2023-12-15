Senior Movement Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the overall day-to-day operations of materials handling including inventory control in the warehouse and ensuring compliance of all HSSE, Lifting, and Control of Work policies, processes and procedures.



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

Responsible for receiving of base oil by road tanker from 3rd party base oil storage. Incumbent is responsible to unload and transfer the appropriate base oil to the correct tank safely and timely.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible to receive base oil by road tankers from 3rd party base oil storage (Fimaly).

Ensure delivery drivers perform unloading operations safely in accordance to BP HSSE standards.

Responsible to obtain base oil samples from each tank truck for testing before unloading.

To ensure every lorry has been unloaded completely and checked for emptiness after discharging.

To assist in carrying out stock-take of base oil.

Maintain high standards of housekeeping in the base oil-receiving bay.

Requirements:

Team working - provide support to the Production team to ensure smooth operations in production.

Personal effectiveness - demonstrate a strong bias for action pertaining to simple problem solving in relation to plant operations.

Managing time - ability to organize and prioritize workload and allocation of resource.

Adhere to the Code of Conduct in the daily execution of the job functions and responsibilities.

Support and help to build the effectiveness of the team to achieve the best results for the organization.

Good operations knowledge in unloading and oil transfer.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Possess basic analytical skills.

Understand the requirements of HSE pertaining to field work.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Inventory Management, Logistics Management, Materials demand management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Problem Solving, Quality Control, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action, Warehousing



Legal Disclaimer:

